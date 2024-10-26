Packers vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-5) are back home in Jacksonville following a 2-game stint in London to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (5-2).

Jacksonville returns to the States after a .500 road trip in London (1-1). They begin a stretch Sunday that will see them line up against Green Bay, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit, and Houston the next 5 weeks. It is difficult to see Jacksonville climbing back into the race in the AFC South without a win this weekend against the Packers to begin the gauntlet.

The Packers have won 3 straight and 4 out of their last 5 to keep pace in the NFC North. The key has been the offense which has scored no fewer than 24 over those last 5. Jordan Love has been erratic at times as no NFL QB in 2024 has thrown more interceptions (8) but he also 2nd in the NFL with 15 TD passes. If the Packers get “Good Love” Sunday, the Packers will be feeling good when they head back to Lambeau.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Packers @ Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Packers @ Jaguars

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-198), Jacksonville Jaguars (+164)

Green Bay Packers (-198), Jacksonville Jaguars (+164) Spread: Packers -4

Packers -4 Total: 49.5

This line has shifted slightly to Jacksonville since it opened at Green Bay -4.5. The Total stands where it opened as the books expect offense from both sides.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars

· The Jaguars have conceded 194 points this season. Only the Carolina Panthers have conceded more.

· The Packers have won four of their last five matchups against AFC South teams

· The Packers are 4-3 ATS and 3-3-1 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Jaguars are 3-4 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Packers @ Jaguars

Green Bay: Jordan Love – it was a roller coaster of a game last week vs. Houston. Love completed 72.7% of his passes but threw for only 220 yards. He did toss 3 TD passes but he also threw 2 INTs.

Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence – led the Jaguars to a win in London last week against the Patriots completing 15 of 20 passes including 1 TD for 193 yards.

Injury update for Packers @ Jaguars

· Green Bay RCB Keisean Nixon (hamstring) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday.

· Green Bay LCB Jaire Alexander (groin) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Green Bay DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Green Bay WLB Quay Walker (concussion) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville WR Gabe Davis (knee) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville TE Evan Engram (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Packers @ Jaguars

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards laying the points and taking Green Bay against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 46 points.

