Panthers vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Playing meaningful football in November for the first time in years, the Carolina Panthers (5-5) visit the disappointing Atlanta Falcons (3-6) Sunday afternoon in Georgia. These teams met back in Week 3 in Charlotte with the Panthers thumping the Falcons, 30-0.

Atlanta is looking to avenge that embarrassing loss as well as snap a four-game losing streak while the Panthers are looking to secure a much-needed win if they hope to stay at least on the perimeter of the playoffs. Following Sunday’s game, Carolina plays just one of their final six games against a team with a losing record.

The matchup to watch is the Falcons’ run defense against Carolina’s two-headed monster - Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. The pair leads a Carolina ground assault that is averaging 133.1 yards per game. The pair rushed for 103 yards in the Week 3 thumping, but Dowdle’s usage and effectiveness is far greater than it was earlier this season.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Panthers and the Falcons.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates from Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Panthers vs. Falcons live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Panthers at the Falcons

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+154), Atlanta Falcons (-185)

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Falcons -4.5 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at Atlanta

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 11/9 vs. New Orleans - 17-25, 124yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 6yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 166-269, 1514yds, 11TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 14 times, 22 carries for 84yds rushing



11/9 vs. New Orleans - 17-25, 124yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 6yds rushing 9GP, 166-269, 1514yds, 11TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 14 times, 22 carries for 84yds rushing Falcons Starting QB: Michael Penix

Last Game: 11/9 vs. Indianapolis - 12-28, 177yds, 1TD, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 8GP, 179-298, 2009yds, 9TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 14 times, 20 carries for 61yds rushing



Panthers at Falcons team stats, betting trends

The Falcons have lost 4 of their last 5 games as favorite

The Panthers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Falcons’ last 5 games against NFC teams

The OVER has cashed just 3 times in Atlanta’s 9 games this season (3-5-1)

Atlanta is 4-4-1 ATS this season

Carolina is 6-4 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Panthers’ 10 games this season (5-5)

Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the most impressive win, the most troublesome loss and the most head-scratching move in Week 10.

Panthers Player Injuries

RG Chandler Zavala (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Brycen Tremayne (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Princely Umanmielen (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Falcons Player Injuries

DE Lacale London (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LG Matthew Bergeron (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Mike Hughes (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (undisclosed) was placed on IR and has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Falcons

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 42.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)