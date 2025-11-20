Patriots vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two franchises trending in different directions meet Sunday in Cincinnati when the Bengals (3-7) take on the New England Patriots (9-2). The Pats have won eight in a row while the Bengals have lost three straight and seven of their last eight games.

There have been rumblings Joe Burrow (toe) may return this weekend for the Bengals, but whether he does or not, Cincinnati’s greater issues are on the other side of the ball. The Bengals’ defense ranks last in the league in points and yards allowed. Cincinnati has allowed 27+ points in 9 straight games, tied for the longest streak in a season in NFL history (2020 Chargers, 1964 Broncos).

That generous defense makes the challenge all the greater no matter who starts under center for the Bengals. Finding a path to victory will be difficult. The Patriots’ defense has been stout all season under Head Coach Mike Vrabel. They are ranked No. 1 against the run. New England’s first-year coach is looking to become the 5th Head Coach since the 1970 merger to record a winning streak of 9+ games in his first season with a team, joining Jim Caldwell with IND in 2009 (14), Steve Mariucci in 1997 with San Francisco (11), Ted Marchibroda in 1975 with the Colts (9) and Andy Reid in 2013 with Kansas City (9).

In addition to that aggressive and stingy defense, the Pats have thrived thanks to the play of quarterback Drake Maye. The sophomore slinger leads the NFL in

passing yards with 2,836, completion percentage (71.9%), and passer rating (113.2 – 1st, among qualified QBs).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Patriots and the Bengals.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots vs. Bengals live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Patriots at the Bengals

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (-290), Cincinnati Bengals (+235)

Spread: Patriots -6.5

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -7.5 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Quarterback Matchup for New England at Cincinnati

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 11/13 vs. Jets - 25-34, 281yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 2yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 230-320, 2836yds, 20TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 36 times, 70 carries for 285yds rushing



Bengals Expected Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 11/16 at Pittsburgh - 23-40, 199yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -1yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 228-373, 2268yds, 14TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 17 times, 15 carries for 28yds rushing

Patriots at Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against AFC opponents

The Patriots are 8-3 ATS this season

The Bengals are 3-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Bengals’ 10 games this season (7-3)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Pats’ 11 games this season (6-5)

Patriots Player Injuries

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Austin Hooper (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Milton Williams (ankle) was placed on the IR Saturday and is OUT for Sunday’s game



Bengals Player Injuries

QB Joe Burrow (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Cedric Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ja’Marr Chase (suspended) is OUT for Sunday’s game

(suspended) is OUT for Sunday’s game TE Mike Gesicki (pectoral) has been designated to return from the IR

(pectoral) has been designated to return from the IR S Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) has been designated to return from the IR

(hamstring) has been designated to return from the IR RG Jalen Rivers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game DE Cam Sample (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Samaje Perine (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Bengals

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Bengals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 50.5.

