Rams at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in San Francisco, the 49ers (6-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) with first place on the line in the NFC West.

Los Angeles blew out the Saints last week and as a result enters the game riding a three-game winning streak. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, relying heavily on star wide receiver Puka Nacua (leads the league in yards per game).

Despite a wave of injuries to key position groups, San Francisco has persevered and is right in the thick of an ultra-competitive NFC West. Somewhat ironically, running back Christian McCaffrey has remained healthy throughout the season. The All-Pro leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey and the Niners will need to be special Sunday as the Rams have held their last three opponents to 10 or fewer points.

LA is looking to become the 1st team since the 2009 Broncos to allow 10 or fewer points in 4 straight games in a season.

Fun Fact: This is the 6th time since NFL division realignment in 2002 that a division has 3 teams with 6+ wins through Week 9 (2024 NFC North, 2022 AFC East, 2022 NFC East, 2016 AFC West and 2011 AFC North).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Rams and the 49ers.

Game Details and How to watch the Rams at 49ers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Rams at the 49ers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Rams (-225), 49ers (+185)

Spread: Rams -4.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Rams -3.5 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at San Francisco

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 11/2 vs. New Orleans - 24-32, 281yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -4yds

Season: 8GP, 184-274, 2147yds, 21TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 13 times, 21 carries for -6yds rushing



11/2 vs. New Orleans - 24-32, 281yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -4yds 8GP, 184-274, 2147yds, 21TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 13 times, 21 carries for -6yds rushing 49ers Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: 11/2 at Giants - 19-24, 235yds, 2 TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 4yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 168-250, 1832yds, 10TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 16 times, 27 carries for 61yds rushing

Rams at 49ers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won their last 3 games against divisional opponents

The Rams have covered the spread in 6 of their 8 games this season

The Under is 4-1 in the Rams’ last 5 games

The 49ers are 5-4 ATS this season

The Over has cashed in 5 of the 49ers 9 games this season (5-3-1)

Head coaches Sean McVay (LAR) and Kyle Shanahan (SF) worked with each other on Washington’s coaching staff from 2010-13 under Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan



Rams Player Injuries

WR Puka Nacua (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jordan Whittington (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Darious Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Bryce Huff (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dee Winters (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Tatum Bethune (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Jake Brendel (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the 49ers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco 49ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.5.

