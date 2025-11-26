Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The Carolina Panthers (6-6) look to jumpstart their push in the NFC South Sunday in Charlotte when they take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (9-2).
Its a tall ask to look to maintain your playoff hopes when lining up against the Rams, but that is the challenge in front of Bryce Young and the Panthers. Currently the top team in the NFC (and maybe the NFL), the Rams have won six in a row including a 34-7 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night.
The Rams are 4-1 on the road this season and are outscoring their opponents in those five games by an average score of 30-17.
The Panthers have alternated wins and losses the past month. With injuries taking their tolls in Tampa, the opportunity is there for Carolina in the NFC South.
Matchup to Watch: Matthew Stafford vs. Rams’ secondary
Stafford has carved up defenses all season throwing 30 touchdown passes and just two picks (and no interceptions since Week 3). With Jaycee Horn (concussion) questionable and Tre’von Moehrig suspended, the Panthers will be asking more of their role players Sunday. They must step up if the Panthers are to survive.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Rams and the Panthers.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game.
Game Details and How to watch the Rams vs. Panthers live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Bank of America Stadium
- City: Charlotte, NC
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Rams at the Panthers
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: LA Rams (-675), Carolina Panthers (+490)
- Spread: Rams -10
- Total: 44.5 points
This game opened at Rams -9.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Carolina
- Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford
Last Game: 11/23 vs. Tampa Bay - 25-35, 273yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries
Season: 11GP, 248-373, 2830yds, 30TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 15 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing
- Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young
Last Game: 11/24 at San Francisco - 18-29, 169yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 15yds rushing
Season: 11GP, 215-343, 2131yds, 15TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 20 times, 27 carries for 98yds rushing
Rams at Panthers team stats, betting trends
- Davante Adams has 12 TDs this season
- Adams has caught at least 1 TD pass in each of the last 5 weeks
- Rico Dowdle has been held under 55yds rushing in each of his last 3 games and in 4 of the last 5
- The Rams have won 3 straight road games
- The Rams are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games
- The Panthers are 7-5 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 6 of Carolina’s 12 games (6-6)
- The OVER has cashed in 4 of the Rams’ 11 games (4-7)
Rams Player Injuries
- WR Xavier Smith (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LT David Quessenberry (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Roger McCreary (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR in time for this Sunday’s game
Panthers Player Injuries
- S Tre’von Moehrig (suspended) will not play in Sunday’s game
- CB Jaycee Horn (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Christian Rozeboom (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Cade Mays (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RG Chandler Zavala (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Claudin Cherelus (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the Panthers
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Rams at -10.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.
