Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Carolina Panthers (6-6) look to jumpstart their push in the NFC South Sunday in Charlotte when they take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (9-2).

Its a tall ask to look to maintain your playoff hopes when lining up against the Rams, but that is the challenge in front of Bryce Young and the Panthers. Currently the top team in the NFC (and maybe the NFL), the Rams have won six in a row including a 34-7 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night.

The Rams are 4-1 on the road this season and are outscoring their opponents in those five games by an average score of 30-17.

The Panthers have alternated wins and losses the past month. With injuries taking their tolls in Tampa, the opportunity is there for Carolina in the NFC South.

Matchup to Watch: Matthew Stafford vs. Rams’ secondary

Stafford has carved up defenses all season throwing 30 touchdown passes and just two picks (and no interceptions since Week 3). With Jaycee Horn (concussion) questionable and Tre’von Moehrig suspended, the Panthers will be asking more of their role players Sunday. They must step up if the Panthers are to survive.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Rams and the Panthers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Rams vs. Panthers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Rams at the Panthers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: LA Rams (-675), Carolina Panthers (+490)

Spread: Rams -10

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Rams -9.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Carolina

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Tampa Bay - 25-35, 273yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries

Season: 11GP, 248-373, 2830yds, 30TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 15 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing



11/23 vs. Tampa Bay - 25-35, 273yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries 11GP, 248-373, 2830yds, 30TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 15 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 11/24 at San Francisco - 18-29, 169yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 15yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 215-343, 2131yds, 15TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 20 times, 27 carries for 98yds rushing

Rams at Panthers team stats, betting trends

Davante Adams has 12 TDs this season

has 12 TDs this season Adams has caught at least 1 TD pass in each of the last 5 weeks

Rico Dowdle has been held under 55yds rushing in each of his last 3 games and in 4 of the last 5

has been held under 55yds rushing in each of his last 3 games and in 4 of the last 5 The Rams have won 3 straight road games

The Rams are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games

The Panthers are 7-5 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Carolina’s 12 games (6-6)

The OVER has cashed in 4 of the Rams’ 11 games (4-7)

Rams Player Injuries

WR Xavier Smith (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT David Quessenberry (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Roger McCreary (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR in time for this Sunday’s game



Panthers Player Injuries

S Tre’von Moehrig (suspended) will not play in Sunday’s game

(suspended) will not play in Sunday’s game CB Jaycee Horn (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Christian Rozeboom (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Cade Mays (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Chandler Zavala (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Claudin Cherelus (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the Panthers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Rams at -10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)