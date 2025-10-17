Saints at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Storylines abound in the Windy City this weekend when the Chicago Bears (3-2) host the New Orleans Saints (1-5).

Storyline 1: First-year Head Coach Ben Johnson and the Bears have won three in a row to move one game over .500. There’s a long way to go but the last time Chicago finished a season over .500 was 2018. Bears’ fans want to believe.

Storyline 2: Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler were teammates at Oklahoma in 2021, and the Bears’ QB replaced Rattler during that season as QB1 for the Sooners. Ironically, both transferred at the end of that season with Rattler moving on to South Carolina and Williams heading with his head coach, Lincoln Riley, to USC.

Storyline 3: The Saints have their own first-year head coach in Kellen Moore. Often competitive but with just one win through six weeks of the 2025 season, the Saints are looking to avoid their worst seven-game start since 1999.

Storyline 4: Yes, winning is important, but more vital long-term for the franchise is for Moore to determine if Spencer Rattler (or any of the QBs on the roster) should be the quarterback of the Saints in 2026.

No doubt other storylines will develop and play out over the 60 minutes Sunday afternoon.

Lets dive into some of the numbers and notes re: each of these teams.

Game Details and How to watch the Saints at Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Saints at the Bears

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (+185), Chicago Bears (-225)

Spread: Bears -4.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Bears -6.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears The Bears have a short week coming off a Monday night win against the Commanders. Chris Simms likes the direction Chicago is trending, as he and Mike Florio select them to get the job done against New Orleans.

Quarterback Matchup for New Orleans at Chicago

Saints Starting QB: Spencer Rattler

Last Game: 10/12 vs. New England - 20-26, 227yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 20 rushing yards

Season: 6GP, 139-203, 1217yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 11 times, 26 carries for 143 rushing yards

Last Game: 10/13 at Washington - 17-29, 252yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for -2 rushing yards

Season: 5GP, 98-159, 1179yds, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 28 carries for 108 rushing yards

Saints at Bears team stats, betting trends

The Saints have won 7 straight games against the Bears

The Saints have gone 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Saints’ last 3 road games have gone OVER the Total

The Bears have not won 4 straight games in a season since 2018

Bears QB Caleb Williams is on pace for 4,008 passing yards this season

is on pace for 4,008 passing yards this season The Bears remain the only active NFL franchise without a 4,000-yard passer in a single season

Saints Player Injuries

CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Vernon Broughton (hip) is eligible to be activated off the I.R. this Sunday

(hip) is eligible to be activated off the I.R. this Sunday DT John Ridgeway III (shoulder) is eligible to be activated off the I.R. this Sunday

Bears Player Injuries

PK Cairo Santos (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR DJ Moore (hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB D’Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Noah Sewell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) is eligible to be activated from I.R. for Sunday’s game

(groin) is eligible to be activated from I.R. for Sunday’s game DT Grady Jarrett (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Take Saints to cover on road vs. Bears in Week 7 Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick dive into an exciting Sunday afternoon showdown between the Saints and Bears in Chicago, explaining why Chicago's defense still is "a huge problem" and New Orleans should cover on the road.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): New Orleans Saints +5½ (-108)

Spencer Rattler continues to fly under the radar and will present a difficult test for the Bears who are on a short week and still have yet to solve their defensive woes. New Orleans defense will need to keep Chicago in check to cover but the fair side here should be closer to 3.

***

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Saints and the Bears:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 46.0.

