Saints at Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Still in search of their first win this season, the New Orleans Saints (0-3) travel to Orchard Park Sunday for a date against the Buffalo Bills (3-0).

Josh Allen and co. have been sitting at home since their 31-21 win Thursday night against Miami. The Dolphins hung around for three quarters but ultimately could not take out the AFC East leaders. Allen tossed three touchdown passes and completed passes to nine different receivers as the Bills stayed perfect on the young season.

Perfect is not a term associated with the Saints this season. They have been outscored 90-47 through three games. Only three teams have put up fewer points (Houston, Cleveland, and Atlanta). To make matters worse, only five teams have allowed more (Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Jets, and Bengals)...and staring across the line of scrimmage at them Sunday are the undefeated Bills.

Lets dive deeper into this matchup between New Orleans and Buffalo.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the New Orleans Saints at the Buffalo Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Saints vs the Bills

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (+950), Buffalo Bills (-1650)

Spread: Bills -16.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Bills -14.5 with the Game Total set at 48.50.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3 Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the fantasy football Weekend Warriors and the Sunday Scaries from Week 3 around the NFL.

Quarterback Matchup for New Orleans at Buffalo

Saints Expected Starting QB: Spencer Rattler

Last game: 9/21 at Seattle – 28-39 (71.8%), 218yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 10yds

Season: 3GP, 80-119 (67.2%), 639yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 10 carries for 53yds

9/21 at Seattle – 28-39 (71.8%), 218yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 10yds 3GP, 80-119 (67.2%), 639yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 10 carries for 53yds Bills Expected Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 9/18 vs. Miami – 22-28 (78.6%), 213yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 25yds

Season: 3GP, 69-99 (69.7%), 755yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 24 carries for 114yds

Saints at Bills team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 17 of their last 20 home games

The Saints are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Under is 4-1 in the Saints’ last 5 games

Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception this season

Saints Player Injuries

OT Taliese Fuaga (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chase Young (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR DeVaughn Vele (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Trey Palmer (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Dillon Radunz (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Bills Player Injuries

DT Ed Oliver (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Matt Milano (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Super Bowl odds for 3-0 teams: BUF, PHI, LAC lead Chris Simms and Devin McCourty evaluate fresh Super Bowl odds for 3-0 teams after Week 3 action, highlighting the Bills, Eagles, Chargers, and more, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Saints and the Bills:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +16.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)