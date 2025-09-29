San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Week 5 of the NFL season opens Thursday night in Southern California with first place on the line in the NFC West when the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) take the field at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams (3-1).

The Niners laundry list of injuries finally caught up with them this past weekend as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars handed Kyle Shanahan’s squad their first loss. Jacksonville jumped out to a 17-6 lead at halftime and the 49ers really never threatened a comeback in the second half.

As mentioned, San Francisco continues to be one of the more banged up teams in the league. Brock Purdy’s availability is again a question mark this week as is that of as many as five wide receivers and a couple of cornerbacks. Already sidelined for the season is Nick Bosa.

The Rams improved to 3-1 with a 27-20 win at home over Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. LA trailed by a touchdown with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter but rallied for two late TDs and subsequently, the victory. Matthew Stafford threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Puka Nacua was a frequent target for Stafford catching 13 balls for 170 yards and a score in the win. With 42 catches, Nakua has tied the record for most receptions in the first four games of a season.

Lets take a deeper dive into this NFC West tilt between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Game Details and How to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams live Thursday

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Time: 8:15P ET

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the 49ers at the Rams

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+200), Los Angeles Rams (-245)

Spread: Rams -5.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened Rams -3 with the Game Total set at 47.0.

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at Los Angeles

49ers Expected Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Jacksonville - 22-38, 209yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 13yds

Season: 2GP, 48-73, 586yds, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 30yds

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Indianapolis - 29-41, 375yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 4yds

Season: 4GP, 92-136, 1114yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 10 carries for -4yds



San Francisco 49ers at LA Rams team stats, betting trends

The Rams are 3-1 ATS this season

The 49ers are 2-2 ATS this season

Rams’ Game Totals are 2-2 to the OVER this season

49ers’ Game Totals are 2-2 to the OVER this season

49ers Player Injuries

S Malik Mustapha (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game

(knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game QB Brock Purdy (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Renardo Green neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT CJ West (undisclosed) has been declared out of Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out of Thursday’s game WR Jordan Watkins (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game

Rams Player Injuries

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (collarbone) remains on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(collarbone) remains on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game LB Keir Thomas (undisclosed) remains on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) remains on the IR and is OUT for Thursday’s game WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LG Steve Avila (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Back Rams against injury-riddled 49ers in Week 5 With injuries piling up on the outside for the 49ers, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are comfortable backing the Rams (-3.5) with a "high-floor" offense that is beginning to hum.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Rams on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rams laying the 5.5 points

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 46.5 points.

