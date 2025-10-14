Steelers at Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Thursday Night Football features a battle of 40-year-old quarterbacks as Aaron Rodgers (41-years old) and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Cincinnati to face Joe Flacco (40-year-old) and the Bengals.

The Bengals started 2-0 with Joe Burrow as the starting QB, but their season was derailed when Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in Week 2. After losing three straight games with Jake Browning under center, Cincinnati traded for Flacco (from CLE), with the veteran immediately named the new starter. Flacco lost his first start as a Bengal against the Packers this past Sunday and so Cincinnati takes the field on a four-game losing streak since Burrow got injured. The Steelers acquired their “AARP under center” candidate this past offseason, signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. The veteran and Pittsburgh have gotten off to a solid start sitting at 4-1 entering Week 7, their best start through five games since 2020 (started 11-0), which is the last time the Steelers won the division title. Pittsburgh is the only team in the AFC North with a winning record and could extend their lead atop the division with a win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Fun Fact: Pittsburgh has lost five of its last six games on Thursday Night Football.

Fun Fact #2: Both Rodgers and Flacco became starting QBs in the 2008 season.

Fun Fact #3: Aaron Rodgers is 3-0 against Joe Flacco in his career.

Lets take a deeper dive into Thursday Night Football for Week 7.

Game Details and How to watch the Steelers at Bengals live Thursday

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Amazone Prime Video

Game odds for the Steelers at the Bengals

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (-270), Cincinnati Bengals (+220)

Spread: Steelers -5.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Steelers -4.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Cincinnati Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 10/12 at Green Bay – 29-45, 219yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time

Season: 5GP, 122-205, 1,034yds, 4 TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 6 carries for 13yds



Pittsburgh Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 10/12 vs. Cleveland – 21-30, 235yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 1yd.

Season: 5GP, 95-138, 1,021yds, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 10 carries for 12yds

Steelers at Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against AFC teams

The Steelers have covered the spread in 9 of their last 11 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last 5 games against AFC North teams

The Steelers are 3-2 ATS this season

Game Totals involving the Steelers are 3-2 to the OVER this season

The Bengals are 2-4 ATS this season

Game Totals involving the Bengals are 4-2 to the OVER this season

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco are 2 of 4 Over-40 active players in the NFL this season



Steelers Player Injuries

CB Darius Slay (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game

S Miles Killebrew (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game



Bengals Player Injuries

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game

WR Charlie Jones (ribs) is questionable for Thursday's game

TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) is questionable for Thursday's game

TE Mike Gesicki (pectoral) has been declared OUT for Thursday's game

G Lucas Patrick (calf) has been declared OUT for Thursday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

