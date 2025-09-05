Steelers at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats for NFL Week 1

The Steelers (0-0) and the Jets (0-0) are preparing for a showdown Sunday in East Rutherford in Week 1 in the NFL.

These teams essentially traded starting quarterbacks this past offseason. The Aaron Rodgers era really never got off the ground during his two years with the Jets. Justin Fields began his lone season in the Steel City winning four of his first six games, but he was replaced under center by Russell Wilson and threw just one pass in four, brief appearances late in the season before departing as a free agent.

The Jets open the season with Fields firmly entrenched as their starting signal-caller and with a new coach in Aaron Glenn (formerly the Lions’ defensive coordinator). Pittsburgh is looking to unleash their offense with Rodgers under center and DK Metcalf on the outside following an offseason trade with the Seahawks.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Steelers and the Jets.

Game Details and How to watch the Steelers vs. Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS



Game odds for the Steelers vs. the Jets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (-155), New York Jets (+130)

Spread: Steelers 3

Total: 37.5 points

This game opened at Steelers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 39.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Steelers Expected Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Season: 17GP (with NYJ), 368-584 (63%), 3,897 yards, 28 TDs, 11 INTs, Sacked 40 times

Last Season: 10GP (with Pittsburgh), 106-161 (65.8%), 1,106 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 16 times

Steelers vs. Jets team stats, betting trends

Justin Fields is playing for his third team in the last three seasons

is playing for his third team in the last three seasons Jaylen Warren takes over as RB1 for the Steelers this season

takes over as RB1 for the Steelers this season The Steelers covered the Spread 11 times last season

The Under is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last 5 games against AFC teams

Steelers Player Injuries

DE Cameron Heyward’s status is unknown as he continues to holdout in search of a new contract

status is unknown as he continues to holdout in search of a new contract DE Derrick Harmon (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game LB Nick Herbig (unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Jets Player Injuries

RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday’s Game

(triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday’s Game Backup RT Chukwuma Okorafor (unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(unknown) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Irvin Charles (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Steelers vs Jets 1H Under 19.5 (-110) and Under 38.5 (-110)

Justin Fields went from Pittsburgh to New York, and Aaron Rodgers went from New York to Pittsburgh. In what world would these coaching staffs not be prepared to limit these quarterbacks? Both teams will focus on the run and lean on their defense in the trenches to win this game. First team to 20 wins...assuming either team makes it to 20.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Jets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 38.0.

