Steelers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It’s a battle of first place teams Sunday in the Windy City as the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) take on the Chicago Bears (7-3).

Winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight games, Chicago remains one of the league’s biggest surprises. Head Coach Ben Johnson has established the run with the Bears. Led by D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai has totaled more rushing yards than all but two teams in the NFL (Washington and Buffalo) and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams continues to improve under Johnson. The defense has been better of late allowing just 37 total points in their last two wins albeit over the downtrodden Giants and J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings.

The Steelers arrive in Chicago with questions under center as Aaron Rodgers broke a bone in his left wrist in Pittsburgh’s 34-12 win over the Bengals this past Sunday. If the future Hall of Famer is unable to make a go of it, Mason Rudolph will get the start. That will put more of a burden on the Steel Curtain. Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed an average of 19 points per game over the last three games - two of which were wins. There are rumblings middle linebacker Alex Highsmith will return to the lineup. If true, it will help with the Steelers’ run defense.

Matchup to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense against the Chicago Bears’ rushing attack. Mike Tomlin’s team has been leaky against the run ranking just T16 while allowing 4.2 yards per carry. The Bears are T6 in the NFL averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.

Lets take a deeper dive into this matchup of first place teams.

Game Details and How to watch the Steelers vs. Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Steelers at the Bears

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (+136), Chicago Bears (-162)

Spread: Bears -3

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Bears -2.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh at Chicago

Steelers Expected Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Cincinnati - 9-15, 116yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 8yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 192-289, 1969yds, 19TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 19 times, 14 carries for 26yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 at Minnesota - 16-32, 193yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 26yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 194-325, 2329yds, 13TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 16 times, 52 carries for 272yds rushing

Krick: 'This game scares me,' PIT vs. CHI preview Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell preview upcoming Bears vs. Steelers NFL Week 12 matchup. Vaughn says the Steelers will cover, but Krick doesn't believe in Mason Rudolph.

Steelers at Bears team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have won 4 of their last 5 road games against NFC opponents

The Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

4 of the Bears’ last 5 home games stayed UNDER the Total

Chicago is 6-4 ATS this season

Pittsburgh is 5-5 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Pittsburgh’s 10 games this season (5-5)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Chicago’s 10 games this season (5-4-1)

Steelers Player Injuries

QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for tonight’s game LB Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Jaylen Warren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Cole Holcomb (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Ke’Shawn Williams (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Brandin Echols (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Bears Player Injuries

CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB T.J. Edwards (hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jahdae Walker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Bears

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 45.5.

