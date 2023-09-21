Sunday Night Football Week 3 Best Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Vaughn Dalzell shares the best angle of attack in betting on the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Steelers at Raiders (-3): O/U 43.5

Sunday Night Football features a 1970s-style clash between the Steelers and Raiders, which sets up for what’s expected to be a dogfight.

Las Vegas was held to 17 points against Denver and 10 points at Buffalo to start their 2023 season with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB. The Raiders’ offense has sputtered with 116 rushing yards in two games with two fumbles and one rush over eight yards.

Jimmy G has 385 passing yards in two games with three touchdowns and three interceptions, so the Raiders’ offense has been very inefficient entering Week 3.

Raiders’ star WR Davante Adams is in concussion protocol, so if he misses this Sunday Night Football matchup, this total will drop and the Las Vegas offense should struggle.

However, the Steelers offense has struggled too. Pittsburgh needs to be more dependent on George Pickens and Jaylen Warren, which is why this offense is hard to trust right now.

Kenny Pickett hasn’t been impressive thus far and neither has Najee Harris, so the Steelers defense will have to carry this team yet again, which they did in Week 2’s Monday Night Football win at home over the Browns.

Pittsburgh’s defense recorded one interception, two forced fumbles, six sacks, eight pass deflections, and two touchdowns against Cleveland. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith each scored a touchdown and recorded a sack.

This Sunday Night Football matchup screams Under to me as both defenses are better than the opposing offenses. I grabbed the Under 43.5 at -115 odds and would go down to 41.5 as both squads will struggle to reach 20 points.

Pick: Under 43.5 (1u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 8-8-1 (50%) -0.45 units

