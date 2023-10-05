Thursday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders

Vaughn Dalzell looks to keep his hot streak on Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Bears at Commanders (-6): O/U 44.5

Chicago was up 28-3 before allowing a 28-point unanswered comeback from Denver to drop to 0-4 on the season and I think this is another good shot to win and give maximum effort before this team starts to give up.

The Bears defense certainly isn’t much to brag about (34.3 ppg, 31st), but Sam Howell has tossed five interceptions to four touchdowns with 24 sacks taken -- so you’re saying Chicago’s defense has a chance?!

The Commanders lost in OT to the Eagles last week, who Washington always plays tough, so I am not putting too much stock into that near win. Plus, Philly remains one of the luckiest teams in the league and should not be 4-0.

Washington and Chicago met last season on Thursday Night Football and the score was 12-7, in favor of the Commanders. Ron Rivera hasn’t performed well on a short weeks, winning by five or fewer points in two of three versus lesser opponents and losing the third.

The Commanders’ offense is being a bit overvalued after their loss to the Eagles and the public likes to fade the Bears, but this is not a spot to do so.

I grabbed Chicago at +6 and -112 odds. I would play this down to +4.5 and I sprinkled the ML at +215. Da Bears can win this game and I think they do.

Pick: Bears +6 (1u), Bears ML (0.25u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 19-12-1 (61.2%) +6.13 units

