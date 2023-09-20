Thursday Night Football Best Bets: New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

Giants at 49ers (-10): O/U 44.5

The Giants escaped ultimate embarrassment in a 31-28 comeback win over the unanimous worst team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals.

New York was down 20-0 at halftime and 28-0 before scoring 31 unanswered points. So for the first six quarters of the season, New York was out-scored 60-0. The last two quarters are not who they are.

The 49ers were surprised in their last outing to the Rams, who posted 23 points after putting up 30 on the Seahawks in Week 1. The Rams offense is lightyears ahead of where the Giants are now and if there were any indications on how to stop New York, the Week 1 tape versus Dallas still exists.

San Francisco has owned the best defense against tight ends over the past three seasons and the main threat for New York is tight end Darren Waller. If you stop Waller and Daniel Jones’ RPOs, then New York should struggle to move the ball and score touchdowns in the red zone.

New York scored 16 or fewer points in five out of nine losses dating back to last season and three out of five on the road.

Not to mention, Saquon Barkley being out gives me no confidence in the Giants’ offense on a short week. I played the Giants Team Total Under 16.5 points at -102 odds.

Pick: Giants Team Total Under 16.5 (1u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

