Thursday Night Football Best Bets, Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patriots at Steelers (-6): O/U 30.0

Mitchell Trubisky versus Bailey Zappe and you better believe my nosebleed tickets only cost $30 for tonight!

This is the lowest total of the NFL season and since 2004. But, wait, it gets even better!

In the history of DraftKings, this is the lowest NFL total ever, so in honor of attending this game, you know I am going Under 30.0 (-110) down to whatever the closing line is (given my betting history).

These two offenses are bottom 10 in the NFL and after the Patriots lost 6-0 to the Chargers last week, I am not sure how the offense musters out 10 points in Pittsburgh with the Steelers off a double-digit home loss.

Mike Tomlin has been outstanding coming off losses of 10 or more points in his career, but Pittsburgh is 0-9 ATS when laying -3 or more points over the last nine instances.

New England is 2-10 ATS this season and will start tanking if they haven’t already. A short week in Pittsburgh is nothing I can back on the Patriots’ side and with the offense in shambles for both teams, the best bet is the Under 30.

Both New England and Pittsburgh have reached the red zone or scored points on 19% and 22% of their drives, ranking 32nd and 29th, plus their 12 games combined for 33.5 and 35.1 points per game this season, both the lowest in the NFL.

Pick: Under 30.0 (2u)

Season Record: 54-27-1 (66.6%) +23.85 units

