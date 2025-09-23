Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It is an AFC South showdown between two of the six remaining winless teams in the NFL when the Tennessee Titans (0-3) meet the Houston Texans (0-3) at NRG Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Fair to say the Titans were expected to struggle this season under rookie quarterback Cam Ward but the Texans were supposed to contend for another division title…and maybe make a deep playoff run. Houston may still turn things around and contend in the South, but they will need to fix the myriad of woes along their offensive line and get their third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud back on track in order to do so. The Texans have scored just 38 points this season, but the Titans may be the answer to their prayers having allowed 94 points through their dismal start.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 4 matchup between the Titans and the Texans.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Titans at the Texans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Titans vs the Texans

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+280), Houston Texans (-355)

Spread: Texans -7 (-112)

Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Texans -7.5 with the Total set at 40.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Tennessee at Houston

Titans Expected Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Indianapolis – 23-38 (60.5%), 219yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 12yds

Season: 3GP, 54-99 (54.5%), 506yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 15 times, 7 carries for 20yds

9/21 vs. Indianapolis – 23-38 (60.5%), 219yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 12yds 3GP, 54-99 (54.5%), 506yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 15 times, 7 carries for 20yds Texans Expected Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 9/21 at Jacksonville – 25-38 (65.8%), 204yds, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 22yds

Season: 3GP, 57-89 (64%), 599yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 13 carries for 81yds

'Red alert' for Texans after loss to Jaguars Now 0-3 for the first time since 2020, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why DeMeco Ryans faces the biggest test of his career with the Texans having a "disconnect" on offense and locker room disfunction "oozing."

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans team stats, betting trends

Only the Dolphins (97) have given up more points than the Titans (94) through three games this season

The Titans are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Titans’ last 10 road games

Titans Player Injuries

RG Kevin Zeitler (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT JC Latham (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Bryce Oliver (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Kevin Winston Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT T’Vondre Sweat (ankle) has been placed on IR and is out for Sunday’s game

Texans Player Injuries

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jimmie Ward (foot) has been moved from the Commissioner Exempt List to the reserve/PUP list by the Texans

(foot) has been moved from the Commissioner Exempt List to the reserve/PUP list by the Texans CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) has been placed on IR



Callahan feels Titans aren't far away from winning Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate what’s going wrong for the Titans, after drafting Cam Ward No. 1 overall, and weigh in on how much longer Brian Callahan has to turn it around.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Titans and the Texans:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tennessee Titans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 39.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)