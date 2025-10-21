Vikings at Chargers - TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

Thursday Night Football is in Los Angeles this week as the Chargers (4-3) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (3-3).

Justin Herbert and the Chargers opened the 2025 season with three straight wins including takedowns of AFC West rivals Denver and Kansas City. Life was good for Jim Harbaugh and his team. The balance of power in the division, if not also the conference appeared to be shifting.

Fast forward a month.

Injuries and tensions are mounting as LA has lost three of its last four with the lone win being a last-second victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are now tied with the Chiefs, a game behind the division-leading Broncos. The importance of Thursday’s result cannot be overstated for the Chargers.

The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in 2024 with the expectation he would assume the role of QB1 no later than this season. Well, the Vikings have played 24 games (regular season and playoffs) since that draft and McCarthy has been healthy for two of them. The former Michigan quarterback lost last season to a knee injury suffered during the preseason. This season he has been sidelined since Week 2 with a high ankle sprain. There are rumblings he may play in Los Angeles, but its doubtful he returns prior to Week 9 against Detroit. Carson Wentz will start again in McCarthy’s place if he is not ready. The veteran has gone 2-2 in place of McCarthy.

The Vikings have rotated wins and losses weekly this season. Having lost last week to the Eagles, no doubt they are hoping the pendulum swings favorably again this week no matter who is under center.

Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Vikings at Chargers live Sunday

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Game odds for the Vikings at the Chargers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (+142), Los Angeles Chargers (-170)

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Chargers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 43.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota at Los Angeles

Vikings Starting QB: Carson Wentz

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Philadelphia - 26-42, 313yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 28yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 95-142, 1,072yds, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 14 times, 11 carries for 57yds rushing



10/19 vs. Philadelphia - 26-42, 313yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 28yds rushing 4GP, 95-142, 1,072yds, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 14 times, 11 carries for 57yds rushing Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Indianapolis - 37-55, 420yds, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 31yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 183-271, 1,913yds, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 20 times, 30 carries for 186yds rushing

Vikings at Chargers team stats, betting trends

Oronde Gadsden II led the Chargers last week with 7 catches for 164yds

led the Chargers last week with 7 catches for 164yds Ladd McConkey has been targeted at least 7 times in 5 of the Chargers’ 7 games this season and has caught at least 5 balls in 5 of 7 games this season

has been targeted at least 7 times in 5 of the Chargers’ 7 games this season and has caught at least 5 balls in 5 of 7 games this season Jordan Mason has rushed for an average of 55yds over the past three games

has rushed for an average of 55yds over the past three games Since returning to the active roster three games ago, Jordan Addison has tallied over 100 yards receiving twice

Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB Zavier Scott (wrist) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(wrist) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB Aaron Jones Sr. (hamstring) remains on IR and is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) remains on IR and is questionable for Thursday’s game FB C.J. Ham (hand) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hand) is questionable for Thursday’s game RT Brian O’Neill (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game



Broncos Player Injuries

OT Joe Alt (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Trey Pipkins III (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Elijah Molden (thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Troy Dye (thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game DT Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game OT Austin Deculus (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Chargers -3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.

