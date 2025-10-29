Vikings at Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

J.J. McCarthy is slated to make his return as QB1 for the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) as they take the field in Motown Sunday against the Detroit Lions (5-2). The second-year signal-caller has been sidelined since spraining his ankle in Week 2. He will need to shake the rust off in a hurry as Sunday represents as close to a must-win situation as possible for the Vikings who have lost two in a row and three of their last four. As a result, they trail the Lions by 2 games and the first-place Packers by 2.5 games in the NFC North.

The Lions are coming off their bye week. Jared Goff and co. smacked Baker and the Bucs in their last game, 24-9. As one-sided as the game was, it marked the first time since Week 1 that the Lions’ offense failed to clear the 30-point threshold. Jahmyr Gibbs has been a force alongside Goff in the backfield averaging almost 103 yards rushing and receiving per game. The former Bama back feasted on the Vikings last season running for 254 yards, catching passes totaling 75 yards, and scoring six touchdowns in their two meetings.

Where are the advantages in this game? Lets dive in and see what the numbers tell us.

Game Details and How to watch the Vikings at Lions live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Vikings at the Lions

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (+390), Detroit Lions (-520)

Spread: Lions -8.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Lions -9.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota at Detroit

Vikings Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Atlanta - 11-21, 158yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 25yds rushing

Season: 2GP, 24-41, 301yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 7 carries for 50yds rushing



Last Game: 10/20 vs. Tampa Bay - 20-29, 241yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 7ds rushing

Season: 7GP, 152-203, 1631yds, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 13 times, 11 carries for 23yds rushing

Vikings at Lions team stats, betting trends

The Vikings have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

Detroit is 5-2 ATS this season

Minnesota is 3-4 ATS this season

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 6 of the Vikings’ 7 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 3 of the Lions’ 7 games

Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game FB C.J. Ham (hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Brian O’Neill (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Josh Oliver (foot) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(foot) is doubtful for Sunday’s game LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jeff Okudah (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

Lions Player Injuries

RB Sinoe Vaki (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kerby Joseph (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Rock Ya-Sin (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

