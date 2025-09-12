Newcastle v. Wolves Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Trends, and an Expert Pick from Jay Croucher

With the Alexander Isak saga in their rearview mirror, Newcastle (0-2-1) take to the pitch at St. James’ Park Saturday morning against Wolverhampton (0-0-3). Wolves sit obviously at the bottom of the Table with Newcastle just outside of the Relegation Zone on goal differential.

It is goals that have been the issue with each club. Each has struggled to score as through three weeks of the campaign each have scored just two goals. Wolves have also struggled mightily in their own end conceding a league-worst eight thus far.

The Magpies’ attack should be aided by the additions of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. Couple that with the fact Newcastle have lost just twice in their last 20 meetings Wolves and you can see a realistic path to three points for the home side.

Wolves have never opened a season losing their first four. Should they miss out on points this weekend, their next match against newly promoted Leeds at Molineux.

Game Details and How to watch Newcastle v. Wolves

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 10A Eastern

Site: St. James’ Park

City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds for Newcastle v. Wolves

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Newcastle United (-245), Wolverhampton (+650)

Draw: +390

Total Goals: 2.5 (Over -135)

Newcastle won the last Premier League meeting between these teams, 3-0, and have recorded five victories in the last seven Premier League head-to-heads. Both teams have scored in 13 of the previous 15 encounters and the best bet may well be that both teams score again at St. James’ Park Saturday.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD): Newcastle -1.5 (+120)

Based on xG, Newcastle should be third in the Premier League but instead they’re 17th. Their process so far has been excellent, but bad luck has led to disappointing results. Only Burnley have allowed more expected goals than Wolves so far - with more time over the break to adjust to the post-Isak reality, regression should smile upon the Magpies in this matchup.

Spotlight IQ Best Bet:

A 3-1 win for Newcastle is an appealing correct score bet. There have been four or more goals in two of Wolves’ three Premier League games this season and Newcastle have been two-goal winners in two of the last three head-to-heads.

