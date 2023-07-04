Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash for July 5

Consistent rain limited the number of matches played at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The roof was closed over Centre Court as well as Court 1. The matches scheduled for those two courts were the only matches completed on Tuesday.

The men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced with a victory in straight sets over Jeremy Chardy. Local hero Andy Murray dropped only four games in a win in straight sets over fellow countryman Ryan Peniston.

On the women’s side, Shelby Rogers was looking to become just the second woman to defeat the defending champion in the Opening Round. Lori McNeil upset defending champion Steffi Graf in the opening round in 1984. As an aside, it was Graf’s only loss at Wimbledon between 1991 and 1997. Rogers broke Elena Rybakina in the opening game of the match and took the first set over the defending champ. Rybakina, however, came to life at that point and lost a total of just three games in the second and third sets to hold off the American and advance to the second round.

2nd-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and the 5th seed, Ons Jabeur also advanced to Round 2. Each won in convincing fashion in straight sets.

July 5th matches

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud

Dinsick: Coming off an impressive straight sets victory in Round 1, I am expecting a solid challenge from the Brit Liam Broady in Round 2 against the French Open runner up Casper Ruud. The margin between these players on grass is much narrower than the market is currently reflecting, and the home support may help inspire the outright upset. Regardless, 5.5 games at plus money is a great approach to capture value on this matchup.

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600)

Croucher: When healthy, Bencic is an elite grass court player, and in winning her first match looked better than expected off a long layoff. Iga Swiatek is the scary name in this quarter, but current prices do not reflect the reality of how vulnerable she is on grass.



Previous Plays:

July 4th: Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere Suspended

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd: Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans Suspended



