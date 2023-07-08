Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash for July 9th

Until last year, the Middle Sunday at Wimbledon traditionally was an off day for all players unless weather wreaked havoc in Week 1. As of last year, though the middle Sunday was no longer an off day. The business of tennis and the opportunity for an extra gate was too great a draw at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. With all the rain earlier this week, the Middle Sunday was always on the schedule in 2023 but is necessary this year.

Saturday each women’s singles match was won by the favorite. With the exception of Ons Jabeur each won in straight sets.

It was not as neat and straightforward a day for the men. Nicolas Jarry actually took a set from top seed Carlos Alcaraz. Same for Marton Fucsovics against Daniil Medvedev. Matteo Berrettini took out 19th seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets (a win for Jay Croucher) and although Holger Rune defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets, ADF kept it within the spread of 4.5 games (and thus a win for Drew Dinsick).

It was an up and down day for Americans. Christopher Eubanks’ surprising run lives on after his straight sets victory over Christopher O’Connell. Madison Keys defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets as well to advance to the 4th Round. Tommy Paul rallied from two sets down to Jiri Lehecka, but unfortunately lost in the fifth.

Sunday’s slate is highlighted by appearances from the favorites on both the men’s and women’s side. Iga Swiatek (-720) takes on Belinda Bencic (+500) and Novak Djokovic (-1600) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (+860). In addition, Carlos Alcaraz (-255) takes on Matteo Berrettini (+205) and American Jessica Pegula (-430) takes on Lesia Tsurenko (+320).

As we get set for Sunday, Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have a couple plays they especially like. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik

Dinsick: “As well as Sascha Bublik has played on grass this season, revenge is in the cards for Andrey Rublev who lost head-to-head in Halle last month. On that day, Bublik played the match of his life landing 21 aces and a preposterous 42 winners as a +120 underdog. The market closing price was fair in that match and the adjustment is difficult to defend considering we are now in a best of five setting. I like Rublev to advance 3-1 setting up the Russian for another QF attempt.

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek

Croucher: “Bencic showed vicious form in dispatching Magda Linette in Round 3. Swiatek remains vulnerable on grass, and in this form, Bencic should be a much shorter price.”

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) Still Sweating It

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN



