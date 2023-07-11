Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 12

Form held on the men’s side at Wimbledon on Tuesday. That was not the case for the women at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Elina Svitolina’s magical run continued with a three-set victory over World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek. The Ukrainian advances to the Wimbledon semis for a second time in her career. This appearance, however, comes just nine months after giving birth to her first child.

Her opponent will be Marketa Vondrousova who upset 4th seeded Jessica Pegula. The American rebounded after losing the opening set to take the second but could not complete the comeback against the unranked 24-year-old from the Czech Republic.

Vondrousova (-132) is the current favorite against Svitolina (+110).

Defending Champion Novak Djokovic remained on course for a 5th consecutive Wimbledon title. After dropping the first set to Andrey Rublev, the 23-time major winner rolled to victory in four sets and advanced to the semifinals where he will take on Jannick Sinner who defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets. It will be the 21-year old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam Semifinal while Djokovic will be playing in his 46th Grand Slam semifinal.

The odds for Sinner (+460) vs. Djokovic (-650) reflect the seismic advantage held by the Serbian legend.

Wednesday’s slate features the remaining quarterfinal matches which includes a rematch of last year’s Women’s Final. Ons Jabeur (+146) takes to the court against Elena Rybakina (-176). The final quarterfinal pits American Madison Keys (+172) against Aryna Sabalenka (-210)

For the men, Carlos Alcaraz (-385) is in action against Holger Rune (+300) and Daniil Medvedev (-530) will look to fend off American Christopher Eubanks (+390).

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) suffered a couple tough losses on Tuesday thanks to Swiatek and Pegula each coming up short in their matches. They are back in the game today, however, and have a couple plays they like for Wednesday. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Plays for July 12th:

Ons Jabeur ML (+146) vs. Elena Rybakina (-176)

Croucher: “There are still concerns over Rybakina’s fitness after having minimal lead-up to Wimbledon due to illness. Meanwhile, Ons looked in peak 2022 grass form in eviscerating Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3. These prices were virtually flipped in the final last year between these two. Not enough has changed for this big of a shift. Ons should be closer to pick.”

Holger Rune +4.5 games (+125) vs. Carlos Alcaraz

The most anticipated matchup of the Quarterfinals is in Q1 where the world No. 1 takes on his contemporary and likely rival for years to come in the Dane Holger Rune. There is perilously little history between the two players to evaluate making this a true neutral handicap and an important test for both players at this stage of their careers. Rune has shown incredible mental toughness and exhibited a wide range of superb tactical skills in this campaign so far which will challenge the favorite in a match likely to go the distance. Rune +4.5 games at plus money is the preferred approach but an outright upset would not be completely surprising considering the ceiling for the challenger is still an unknown.

Enjoy Wimbledon.

Enjoy the sweat.

Enjoy Wake ‘n Cash.

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 11th

Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina LOSS

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 10th

Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev LOSS

July 9th

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) LOSS

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN

