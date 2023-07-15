Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16

Breakfast at Wimbledon Sunday offers fans and bettors an opportunity to see an all-time great (if not the all-time great) taking on the current World No. 1 and the expected next great player in men’s tennis.

Novak Djokovic is gunning for his eighth Wimbledon singles crown and the 24th Grand Slam title of his career while Carlos Alcaraz is looking for his first Wimbledon title and the second Slam of his young career. The 36-year-old Djokovic (-210) is a substantial favorite against the 20-year-old phenom Alcaraz (+172).

Here is the path each has taken to reach the Final at the All England Club:

Novak Djokovic

Round of 128: Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Round of 64: Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) 7-5

Round of 32: Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Round of 16: Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4

Quarterfinal: Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Semifinal: Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Carlos Alcaraz

Round of 128: Defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

Round of 64: Defeated Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

Round of 32: (25) Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-5

Round of 16: Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinal: Holger Rune 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4

Semifinal: Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) like the young phenom to upset the all-time great (explanation below).

Plays for July 16th:

Carlos Alcaraz ML (+172) vs. Novak Djokovic

Drew/Jay: “As painfully evident in the Ladies Final, the pressure of the Championships is impossibly high and in recent memory (2023 French Open Semifinal) the young challenger Carlos Alcaraz was the victim of inexperience and pressure against the 23-time champ Novak Djokovic. This time, however, we see a very different framing for the match where the pressure is largely on the defending champ as he is seeking to carry on a decade-long winning streak on Center Court, trying to achieve the illusive Calendar Slam, and attempting to equal Margret Court for All-Time Slam Championships. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has nothing to lose and brings a grass court game that contains variety, aggression, and most importantly the unknown which has the potential to level the experience gap in this matchup. Alcaraz may ultimately need more time to solve this surface and this player, but the youth and athleticism absolutely gives him a punchers chance and is worth a shot at the current price.”

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 15th

Men’s Doubles Final OVER 2.5 sets (+114) LOSS

Ons Jabeur ML (-220) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 14th

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner 1st Set to Go to a Tiebreaker (Yes: +260) LOSS

Alcaraz -4.5 games (+105) vs. Daniil Medvedev WIN

July 13th

Ons Jabeur ML (+134) vs. Aryna Sabalenka WIN

Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova OVER 2.5 sets (+114) LOSS

July 12th

Ons Jabeur ML (+146) vs. Elena Rybakina WIN

Holger Rune +4.5 games (+125) vs. Carlos Alcaraz LOSS

July 11th

Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina LOSS

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

July 10th

Jiri Lehecka +4.5 games (+110) vs. Daniil Medvedev LOSS

July 9th

Andrey Rublev ML (-118) vs. Alexander Bublik WIN

Belinda Bencic ML (+500) vs. Iga Swiatek LOSS

July 8th

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune WIN

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev WIN

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) LOSS

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN