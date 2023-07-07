Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 7th

The sun was out Thursday in London – a rare sight the last few days – and the first round was finally completed at Wimbledon. Fifty-six matches in all were played on Thursday as the first and second rounds collided for the second consecutive day.

Among the winners advancing to Round 3 were four Americans – 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe and 16th seeded Tommy Paul on the men’s side and #4 seed Jessica Pegula and Qualifier but former Australian Open Champion Sophia Kenin.

Upsets in Round 2 included British wild card Liam Brody knocking off 4th seeded Casper Ruud in a five-set thriller and 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva taking out 2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova.

As we get set for Friday’s slate, Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have a couple plays they especially like. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Tickets for July 7th:

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Croucher: “Vekic started off poorly in her Round 2 match against Sloane Stephens but showed plenty in coming back from a set down and 2-5. After she found her first serve in the second set, Vekic looked much more like the player who came into Wimbledon as one of the most fancied players outside of the Big Three. She’s the superior player in the match-up with Vondrousova and should be favored.”

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin

Dinsick: “Despite outwardly stating his disdain for the grass, Rublev has found himself comfortably through two rounds of play and draws the 2022 Quarterfinalist David Goffin with an 80% implied win probability. In two career meetings between these players, both at the Slam level, Rublev proved to be the better player. He has since taken his game to another level while Goffin has been the beneficiary of a soft path to get to this stage of the competition. My numbers show slight value on Rublev to win and my most likely outcome is Rublev in straight sets just under 50% of the time. Given these projections, backing a straight sets win for the Russian is in order at a price of +150.”



Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) Still Sweating It

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN