Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 8

The rain that wreaked havoc with the schedule at Wimbledon earlier this week means tennis will be played Saturday and Sunday this weekend in order to get the tournament schedule back on track.

The favorites flourished for the most part on Friday. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cruised in straight sets into the third round as did Iga Swiatek into Round 4. In fact, few singles matches – men and women – went the distance. One of the few matches that exceeded expectations was the Murray /Tsitsipas match. Andy Murray’s dream of a deep run this fortnight ended in a five-set thriller against 5th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. The top seeds to be vanquished included the 12th seed on the men’s side, Britain’s Cam Norrie who lost in four sets to Christopher Eubanks and the 5th seed for the women, Carolina Garcia, who lost to Marie Bouzkova.

Americans advancing included Jessica Pegula into the 4th round, and Madison Keys and the aforementioned Christopher Eubanks into Round 3. The tournament ended today for Americans Madison Brengle, Sophia Kenin, and Marcos Giron.

Highlights of Saturday’s slate include the third-round match featuring top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz (-1450) and Nicolas Jarry (+810). American Frances Tiafoe (-120) is back in action against Grigor Dimitrov (+100). Madison Keys (-330) takes the court Saturday against Marta Kostyuk (+260). Ons Jabeur (-375) battles Bianca Andreescu (+290).

As we get set for Saturday, Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have a couple plays they especially like. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Tickets for July 8th:

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +4.5 games (-106) vs. Holger Rune

Dinsick: “Saturday is must-watch tennis up and down the order of play but the underdog that is the most overlooked by the market is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. ADF takes on Holger Rune who is making only his 10th career start on grass but has an upside that is creating an opportunity to sell high on the young Dane. These two met in Madrid back in May with ADF persevering 7-6, 5-7, 7-6. This match also looks likely to come down to tiebreak success and the 4.5 games offered on ADF is quite high for a fairly even match in every regard.”

Matteo Berrettini (+110) ML vs. Alexander Zverev

Croucher: “Berrettini is looking every bit like the player who started last year’s Wimbledon at +700. Few are better on grass when in form, and Berrettini appears to have found it.”

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 7th

Donna Vekic ML (+105) vs. Marketa Vondrousova LOSS

Andrey Rublev 3-0 (+150) vs. David Goffin LOSS

July 6th

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova LOSS

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils WIN

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud WIN

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) Still Sweating It

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere LOSS

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN