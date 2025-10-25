Aiden Fisher’s early interception, Mendoza brothers’ TD runs help No. 2 Indiana roll past UCLA 56-6

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aiden Fisher intercepted the first pass of the game and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and the Mendoza brothers — Fernando and Alberto — each ran for scores as No. 2 Indiana routed UCLA 56-6 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) extended their school-record home winning streak to 14, protected the highest ranking in school history for the second straight week and now open a second straight November with a perfect record.

Fernando Mendoza was 15 of 22 for 168 yards, three TDs and one interception before leaving late in the third quarter as he was serenaded again with chants of “Heismendoza” from the student section. Roman Hemby finished with 17 carries, 81 yards and two scores while Kaelon Black rushed 10 times for 70 yards. E.J. Williams Jr. had five catches for 109 yards and two scores as Indiana outgained UCLA 475-201 in total yards.

The Bruins (3-5, 3-2) saw their three-game winning streak snapped as Nico Iamaleava went 13 of 27 for 113 yards and two interceptions. He ran seven times for 28 yards.

UCLA never recovered from its poor start.

After Fisher’s interception 57 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers pulled away on Hemby’s 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and a second-quarter flurry that began with Elijah Sarratt’s 1-yard TD catch, continued with Hemby’s 13-yard run and ended with Williams’ 2-yard TD catch to make it 35-3.

Indiana sealed it with Fernando Mendoza’s nifty 20-yard scoring run, Williams’ 62-yard catch and Alberto Mendoza’s 4-yard run early in the fourth.

The takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins had looked much better under interim coach Tim Skipper. But their three wins came against opponents that were a combined 1-11 in conference play. They were overwhelmed Saturday. Now they have two weeks to figure out what went wrong

Indiana: The Hoosiers are rolling. While they weren’t perfect Saturday — Fernando Mendoza threw a rare interception — there’s little to quibble with. They took control early and never let it go.

Injury update

Fisher made the big early play and returned for UCLA’s next series before leaving with an injured knee. He later wore a protective brace on the Indiana sideline.

“We don’t really know,” coach Curt Cignetti said when asked at halftime about the severity of the injury. “He’s walking around fine. Right now, it’s more precautionary.”

All-conference defensive end Mikail Kamara also left briefly in the first half with what appeared to be a shoulder or arm injury, but he did return.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts Nebraska on Nov. 8 after next week’s bye.

Indiana: Heads to Maryland next Saturday.