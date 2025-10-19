 Skip navigation
Mark Gronowski leads Iowa rally past Penn State, 25-24

  
Published October 18, 2025 10:48 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski rushed for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns, and Kaden Wetjen scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 3:54 to play, as the Hawkeyes defeated Penn State 25-24 on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 24-19 with 4:56 to play after Penn State’s Ryan Barker kicked a 32-yard field goal, but Gronowski ran 67 yards on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, setting up Wetjen’s run one play later. Gronowski missed on the two-point conversion pass, giving the Nittany Lions a chance to take the lead.

Iowa’s defense then stopped Penn State near midfield, blitzing Ethan Grunkemeyer on fourth down at the Penn State 49 and forcing an incomplete pass.

Gronowski then clinched the win with a 14-yard run on third down that allowed the Hawkeyes to run out the clock.

Gronowski had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half, then added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that got the Hawkeyes to within 21-16.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4), playing their first game for interim coach Terry Smith six days after the firing of James Franklin.

Kaytron Allen rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions led 14-10 at halftime after Iowa kicker Drew Stevens had his 66-yard field-goal attempt with six seconds left blocked by Xavier Gilliam. Elliot Washington II picked up the loose ball and ran 35 yards for the touchdown.

Takeaways

Penn State: The Nittany Lions had a road win in their possession before the Hawkeyes were able to snatch it away. Grunkemeyer struggled at times, throwing two interceptions, one to Xavier Nwankpa that he returned to the Penn State 1-yard line, setting up Gronowski’s first touchdown.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes brought in Gronowski, a transfer from South Dakota State, because of his mobility, something he has shown all season, but particularly in this game. They have momentum now with this win combined with last week’s 37-0 win at Wisconsin.

Up next

Penn State: At Ohio State on November 1

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota next Saturday