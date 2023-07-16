 Skip navigation
Adams hired as assistant at East Carolina less than a year after resigning at Texas Tech

  
Published July 16, 2023 04:22 PM
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - West Virginia vs Texas Tech

Mar 8, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams reacts in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Mark Adams is returning to the sideline as an assistant at East Carolina, less than a year after resigning as Texas Tech’s head coach for making racially insensitive comments toward one of his players.

“We feel very fortunate about the addition of Mark Adams to our program and coaching staff,” East Carolina coach Mark Schwartz said in a statement on Friday. “His success in this game at all levels of college basketball, both as an assistant and head coach speaks for itself. He will bring so much experience and knowledge to both our coaching staff and student athletes. Coach Adams’ defense first mentality fits perfectly with our program’s foundation.”

Adams made a name for himself as a defensive mastermind while helping Texas Tech reach the 2019 national championship game as associate head coach on Chris Beard’s staff. Adams was elevated to head coach when Beard left for Texas in 2021 and led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 his first season.

Adams was suspended in March after “encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” according to the school.

Adams apologized to the team, but felt he was too much of a distraction and resigned on Mach 8.

Adams has a head coaching record of 597-269 in 25 seasons, including a four-year stint as Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s coach.