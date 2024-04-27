 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share lead entering weekend in New Orleans
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Cecile Landi, one of Simone Biles’ coaches, hired by University of Georgia, still eyes Paris

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbenson_240426.jpg
Benson worth a dynasty stash with Cardinals
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd2hls_240426.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_nyjcorley_240426.jpg
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share lead entering weekend in New Orleans
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Cecile Landi, one of Simone Biles’ coaches, hired by University of Georgia, still eyes Paris

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbenson_240426.jpg
Benson worth a dynasty stash with Cardinals
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd2hls_240426.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_nyjcorley_240426.jpg
Corley can thrive through gadget plays with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hailey Van Lith is headed to TCU for a final season after a one-year run with LSU

  
Published April 26, 2024 10:20 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs Iowa

Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith (11) controls the ball the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Lith, who joined LSU this past season and reached the Elite Eight with the defending national champion before a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa, is transferring to TCU for her fifth and final season.

Van Lith spent her first three seasons with Louisville, reaching a Final Four and another Elite Eight before deciding to join four-time champion coach Kim Mulkey’s team at LSU. TCU announced her decision Friday.

The guard averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game with the Cardinals and Tigers. She played mostly wing for Louisville before moving to point guard for Mulkey’s team.

Van Lith is joining a TCU program that made the AP Top 25 this season before injuries forced the Horned Frogs to forfeit two games and hold open tryouts to bolster the roster.

TCU got off to a school-record 14-0 start, including a victory over BYU in the Big 12 Conference opener, before a six-game losing streak capped by the two forfeits. The Horned Frogs finished 21-12 and 6-12 in the Big 12 under second-year coach Mark Campbell.

Van Lith won’t be playing with Haley Cavinder, who had announced she was headed to TCU from Miami. Her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, had said she was considering no longer playing when both said they were leaving the Hurricanes.

After Hanna Cavinder decided to continue her career, both sisters said they were returning to Miami.

Van Lith will get to play with a pair of 20-point scorers in Sedona Prince and Madison Conner. Prince and Conner were among the players injured when TCU’s 2023-24 season was derailed.

Born in Wenatchee, Washington, Van Lith is the only active Division I player with at least 1,900 points, 500 rebounds and 350 assists.

Van Lith, who will be a graduate student, also has been active with USA Basketball and is among the candidates for the 3x3 national team that will compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.