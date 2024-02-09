How to Watch A-10 Basketball this weekend on USA: St. Louis vs St. Joes, George Mason vs Davidson and more

It’s a busy weekend throughout the world of sports, with Caitlin Clark shooting for the NCAA scoring record on Sunday just before the NFL’s biggest game, the Super Bowl. In addition to all that excitement, it’s a full weekend of A-10 men’s hoops, with a doubleheader of action on Saturday and a third game Sunday.

To start things off Saturday, Saint Louis takes on Saint Joe’s for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the first meeting 88-85 on January 10th. While Saint Louis sits at the bottom of the A-10 standings, they did defeat La Salle on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Saint Joe’s is coming off a tough loss to Dayton at home on Tuesday in which they squandered an 11-point lead.

Later that day it’s the 15-8 Patriots taking on the 13-9 Wildcats, also on USA. Both teams started their seasons strong but have struggled of late: George Mason enters on a three-game losing streak with two wins in their last eight games, while Davidson has lost six of their last eight, but won against Duquesne on Wednesday.

The weekend finishes off Sunday with URI vs UMass Sunday afternoon. For the full weekend schedule, all of which airs on USA, see below.

A-10 Basketball on USA This Weekend

Saturday, February 10th

Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph’s Hawks — 12:30pm ET

George Mason Patriots vs Davidson Wildcats — 2:30pm ET

Sunday, February 11th

University of Rhode Island Rams vs UMass Minutemen — 2pm ET

Date Game Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Feb. 10 Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s USA Network 12:30 p.m. George Mason at Davidson USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Rhode Island at Massachusetts USA Network 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Richmond at George Washington USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts USA Network 2:30 p.m. George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA Network 4:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Rhode Island at La Salle USA Network Noon Sat., March 2 Massachusetts at Davidson USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., March 9 Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12:30 p.m. Richmond at George Mason USA Network 2:30 p.m.

2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

