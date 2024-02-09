 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
Jessie Diggins wins again going into first home World Cup in historic season
Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_chrisjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kate Douglass
World Swimming Championships 2024 Doha: How to watch, schedule, entry lists, preview
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
Jessie Diggins wins again going into first home World Cup in historic season
Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_chrisjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
nbc_pft_emmittsmith_240209.jpg
Smith: I’m ‘tired of being sold’ on Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to Watch A-10 Basketball this weekend on USA: St. Louis vs St. Joes, George Mason vs Davidson and more

  
Published February 9, 2024 01:47 PM
MBB Highlights: Hawks hang on to top Dukes
January 20, 2024 04:54 PM
Cameron Brown scores a layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift Saint Joseph's to a 71-69 victory over Duquesne at Hagan Arena.

It’s a busy weekend throughout the world of sports, with Caitlin Clark shooting for the NCAA scoring record on Sunday just before the NFL’s biggest game, the Super Bowl. In addition to all that excitement, it’s a full weekend of A-10 men’s hoops, with a doubleheader of action on Saturday and a third game Sunday.

To start things off Saturday, Saint Louis takes on Saint Joe’s for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the first meeting 88-85 on January 10th. While Saint Louis sits at the bottom of the A-10 standings, they did defeat La Salle on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Saint Joe’s is coming off a tough loss to Dayton at home on Tuesday in which they squandered an 11-point lead.

Later that day it’s the 15-8 Patriots taking on the 13-9 Wildcats, also on USA. Both teams started their seasons strong but have struggled of late: George Mason enters on a three-game losing streak with two wins in their last eight games, while Davidson has lost six of their last eight, but won against Duquesne on Wednesday.

The weekend finishes off Sunday with URI vs UMass Sunday afternoon. For the full weekend schedule, all of which airs on USA, see below.

Full A-10 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule on NBC Sports

A-10 Basketball on USA This Weekend

Saturday, February 10th

  • Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph’s Hawks — 12:30pm ET
  • George Mason Patriots vs Davidson Wildcats — 2:30pm ET

Sunday, February 11th

  • University of Rhode Island Rams vs UMass Minutemen — 2pm ET

Full A-10 Men’s Basketball Schedule on NBC Sports

DateGamePlatform/NetworkTime (ET)
Sat., Feb. 10Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’sUSA Network12:30 p.m.
George Mason at DavidsonUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11Rhode Island at MassachusettsUSA Network2 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17Richmond at George WashingtonUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at DuquesneUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24St. Bonaventure at MassachusettsUSA Network2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Loyola ChicagoUSA Network4:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25Rhode Island at La SalleUSA NetworkNoon
Sat., March 2Massachusetts at DavidsonUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., March 9Saint Louis at St. BonaventureUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Richmond at George MasonUSA Network2:30 p.m.

2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

DateGameTime (ET)
Wed., March 13A-10 Championship Second Round11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., March 14A-10 Championship Quarterfinals11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.