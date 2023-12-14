How to watch Indiana State vs Ball State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

The 2023 Indy Classic returns Saturday, December 16th from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a stacked doubleheader of men’s college basketball streaming exlusively on Peacock. The slate opens with the Indiana State Sycamores taking on the Ball State Cardinals at 1:45pm ET and continues straight into the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats taking on No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers in massive matchup of top teams at 4:30pm ET. Keep reading for everything you need to know for Saturday’s action, including how to watch, schedule information and key storylines.

Under the guidance of head coach Josh Schertz, Indiana State is off to a 9-1 start to the season (2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference), scoring 90+ points in six of those games. They’ve also shot 48% or better from the field in every single one of their games this season. The team’s leader on offense has been Isaiah Swope, the junior transfer from Southern Indiana who is second in the conference in points per game (19.7).

The Sycamores enter this non-conference matchup on an eight-game winning streak, most recently a 44-point victory over Southern Indiana.

Things are going well for Ball State as well - the Cardinals have won their last three straight, powered by junior Basheer Jihad, who’s recorded a double-double in each of those three victories. After making only one start in 61 appearances across his first two seasons as a Cardinal, the Detroit native has started all 10 games this season and recorded four double-doubles, with over twenty points in five of Ball State’s games.

Although it’s a non-conference matchup pitting the Missouri Valley Conference against the Mid-American, 2023 marks the 15th consecutive season in which Indiana State and Ball State have faced off.

How to Watch Indiana State vs Ball State

Date: Saturday, December 16th

Time: 1:45pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

Also on Saturday: Arizona State vs Purdue at 4:30pm streaming on Peacock

What is the Indy Classic?

The Indy Classic is a men’s college basketball showcase which debuted in 2022 and returns in 2023. The inaugural edition featured a doubleheader beginning with Ball State vs Illinois State and continuing with Purdue vs Davidson. The year’s event features the Indiana State vs Ball State/Arizona vs Purdue doubleheader.

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

