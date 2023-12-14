 Skip navigation
How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday’s men’s college basketball game

  
Published December 14, 2023 09:30 AM
Arizona vs. Purdue is Final Four-level matchup
December 12, 2023 04:10 PM
Robbie Hummel examines Arizona-Purdue and other top upcoming Big Ten men's basketball matchups while Meghan McKeown looks to UCLA-Ohio State and others on the women's side.

The Arizona Wildcats go head-to-head with the Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday, December 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM on Peacock.

Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

Arizona Wildcats:

The Arizona Wildcats remain undefeated after last Saturday’s 98-73 win over Wisconsin at home. Senior standout Caleb Love, who transferred from North Carolina after last season, had 20 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds in the victory. Love, along with Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Kylan Boswell, and Pelle Larsson make up the Wildcats stellar starting line up that has helped carry Arizona to an average of 94.0 points per game—the second highest in the country through the first 8 games.

The Wildcats are ranked No.1 in the AP Poll for the second consecutive week. The last time they claimed the top spot was during the 2013-2014 season.

Who is the leading scorer for Arizona basketball?

Caleb Love currently leads the Wildcats in scoring with an average of 14.1 points per game.

Purdue Boilermakers:

Purdue is coming off a 92-86 win over Alabama last Saturday—it’s second straight win since their overtime loss in the Big Ten matchup against Northwestern (Dec. 1). Senior center Zach Edey had 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in Saturday’s win. The Toronto, Ontario native who was named the Big Ten Player of 2022 currently leads the nation in points per game (24.8) and is tied for the most double-doubles in the NCAA (7).

The Boilermakers have remained within the top-5 of the AP Poll all season.

Arizona, Kansas, Purdue lead AP Top 25 poll; Oklahoma, Clemson make big jumps; Northwestern debuts

Purdue Men, Iowa Women Living up to Hype:
Purdue men, Iowa women living up to hype
Zora Stephenson, Robbie Hummel and Meghan McKeown examine the Big Ten basketball teams that have followed through on expectations thus far.

How to watch Arizona vs Purdue:

  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Streaming: Peacock

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

