How to watch Indiana vs Michigan: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

The college basketball season is in full swing as the Indiana Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines tonight at 9pm ET as part of a Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock (Wisconsin vs Michigan State opens the slate at 7pm ET).

The Hoosiers played their Big Ten opener Friday, taking the win over Maryland. They enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak, while Michigan sits 4-4 after losing four of their last five. This game is the first conference match of the season for the Wolverines.

Indiana is hoping to make it back to the NCAA tournament this year after back-to-back trips under head coach Mike Woodson, himself an Indiana alum who went on to play and coach in the NBA before returning to lead his alma mater. The team has benefited through this early part of the year from strong play from sophomore Kel’el Ware, an Oregon transfer who recorded his third double-double of the season in the win over Maryland.

Michigan is currently led by interim head coach Phil Martelli, while Juwan Howard continues to ease back into coaching after undergoing a heart procedure in September (Howard is currently with the team in an assistant role). The Wolverines will hope for strong production from their leading scorer, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who is averaging 20.3 points per game entering Tuesday’s contest.

See below for how to watch info for tonight’s game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines, including start time and streaming information.

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan college basketball

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

Click here for the Big Ten women’s college basketball schedule on Peacock beginning January 2nd with a meeting between Michigan State and Iowa.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

