FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin defeats Michigan State
Betting every Big Ten bowl game

FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin defeats Michigan State
Betting every Big Ten bowl game

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published December 5, 2023 08:45 AM
Indiana's Johnson, Galloway compare games
November 28, 2023 10:46 AM
Indiana’s Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway talk best spots in Bloomington, how they stack up on the court and more.

The college basketball season is in full swing as the Indiana Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines tonight at 9pm ET as part of a Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock (Wisconsin vs Michigan State opens the slate at 7pm ET).

The Hoosiers played their Big Ten opener Friday, taking the win over Maryland. They enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak, while Michigan sits 4-4 after losing four of their last five. This game is the first conference match of the season for the Wolverines.

How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Time, live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Indiana is hoping to make it back to the NCAA tournament this year after back-to-back trips under head coach Mike Woodson, himself an Indiana alum who went on to play and coach in the NBA before returning to lead his alma mater. The team has benefited through this early part of the year from strong play from sophomore Kel’el Ware, an Oregon transfer who recorded his third double-double of the season in the win over Maryland.

Michigan is currently led by interim head coach Phil Martelli, while Juwan Howard continues to ease back into coaching after undergoing a heart procedure in September (Howard is currently with the team in an assistant role). The Wolverines will hope for strong production from their leading scorer, sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who is averaging 20.3 points per game entering Tuesday’s contest.

See below for how to watch info for tonight’s game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines, including start time and streaming information.

College Basketball Best Bets, Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan college basketball

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

Click here for the Big Ten women’s college basketball schedule on Peacock beginning January 2nd with a meeting between Michigan State and Iowa.

