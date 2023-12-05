How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Time, live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It will be the first match up of tonight’s exciting Big Ten basketball doubleheader on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM. Then at 9:00 PM ET it’s the Indiana Hoosiers vs the Michigan Wolverines.

Tonight’s game marks the 154th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan State and the 50th time the two teams have met since 2000. The Spartans currently lead the series 86-67.

Wisconsin Badgers:

The Wisconsin Badgers, who are ranked 23rd in the AP poll as of yesterday, look to earn their sixth straight win tonight. The Badgers are coming off a 75-64 statement victory over No. 3 Marquette on Saturday. It was their first win over a top-10 opponent since the end of the 2021-22 regular season, when they defeated No. 8 Purdue.

Michigan State Spartans:

The Michigan State Spartans look to bounce back tonight after falling 85-65 against Georgia Southern last Tuesday. The team has faced tough losses to No. 3 Arizona and No. 9 Duke that have knocked the Spartans completely out of the polls. The Spartans were originally ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll.

See below for how to watch info for tonight’s Wisconsin vs Michigan State game, as well as additional information for how to watch the Indiana vs Michigan game.

How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State:

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

