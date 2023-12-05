 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin defeats Michigan State
nbc_roto_big10bowlbettingv2_231205.jpg
Betting every Big Ten bowl game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin defeats Michigan State
nbc_roto_big10bowlbettingv2_231205.jpg
Betting every Big Ten bowl game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Time, live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

  
Published December 5, 2023 09:47 AM
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin upsets Marquette
December 2, 2023 04:48 PM
Wisconsin shocked No. 3 Marquette behind 21 points from Max Klesmit and 16 from Steven Crowl in a 75-64 upset victory at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It will be the first match up of tonight’s exciting Big Ten basketball doubleheader on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM. Then at 9:00 PM ET it’s the Indiana Hoosiers vs the Michigan Wolverines.

Tonight’s game marks the 154th meeting between Wisconsin and Michigan State and the 50th time the two teams have met since 2000. The Spartans currently lead the series 86-67.

Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

Wisconsin Badgers:

The Wisconsin Badgers, who are ranked 23rd in the AP poll as of yesterday, look to earn their sixth straight win tonight. The Badgers are coming off a 75-64 statement victory over No. 3 Marquette on Saturday. It was their first win over a top-10 opponent since the end of the 2021-22 regular season, when they defeated No. 8 Purdue.

Michigan State Spartans:

The Michigan State Spartans look to bounce back tonight after falling 85-65 against Georgia Southern last Tuesday. The team has faced tough losses to No. 3 Arizona and No. 9 Duke that have knocked the Spartans completely out of the polls. The Spartans were originally ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll.

See below for how to watch info for tonight’s Wisconsin vs Michigan State game, as well as additional information for how to watch the Indiana vs Michigan game.

AP Top 25: Arizona rises to No. 1; Gonzaga and North Carolina crack top 10; Duke tumbles

How to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State:

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

Click here for the Big Ten women’s college basketball schedule on Peacock beginning January 2nd with a meeting between Michigan State and Iowa.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.