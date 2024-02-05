 Skip navigation
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for Tuesday's men's college basketball game

  
Published February 5, 2024 03:06 PM

Big Ten men’s basketball action on Peacock is in full swing with a Tuesday night doubleheader. The Indiana Hoosiers pay a visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST) before the night concludes with a Midwest clash between Michigan State and Minnesota.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers aim to move past Saturday’s stunning 85-71 upset loss to Penn State. Sitting 13-9 overall, the Hoosiers can improve to .500 in Big Ten conference play with a win over the Buckeyes. Sophomore Kel’el Ware has led Indiana in points and rebounds in their last two, a clear bright spot in the team’s otherwise dismal 3-6 stretch over their last nine.

Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Purdue tops the list while Illinois, Penn State, and Minnesota trend up

Ohio State, much like Indiana, desperately needs a win. The Buckeyes have lost four straight amid a 1-7 slide. They nearly secured their first road victory of the year on Saturday before falling to Iowa in a crushing 79-77 loss. Chris Holtmann’s squad will look to improve upon its 9-3 home record.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Zach Edey, Purdue reign supreme

How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament