How to watch Maryland vs Indiana: Time, streaming information for women’s college basketball game

It’s the final game of the regular season for both the Maryland Terrapins and the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers when the teams meet Sunday afternoon on Peacock. In Indiana and Maryland’s first matchup of the season, the Hoosiers came away with the 87-73 win on January 31st. The teams’ second meeting Sunday streams exclusively on Peacock.

Entering this game, Maryland (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) has already locked up a first-round bye in the Big Ten Women’s Tournament, thanks in large part to a strong recent run of play: the Terrapins have won five of their last six entering Sunday, and their only loss came to one of the best teams in the country, No. 2 Ohio State. Meanwhile, the No. 14 Hoosiers are guaranteed to finish in the top-four of the season-ending Big Ten standings, meaning they’ll have a double bye into the tournament. If they win against Maryland and Iowa loses to Ohio State Sunday, Indiana would take the #2 seed in the tournament.

The Terps lost 79-66 to Ohio State on February 26th but bounced back with a dominant showing against Wisconsin in their penultimate game of the season, a 79-63 win. Jakia Brown-Turner had a team-leading 18 points, while also adding 10 rebounds, and the Maryland defense held Wisconsin to just 19 points in the first half of the game.

Indiana is coming off a 20-point win over Northwestern their last time out. This season they’ve continually been propelled by the play of senior forward Mackenzie Holmes, who tallied nine rebounds and led the team with 28 points in the 84-64 win over Northwestern.

“We need to continue to feed her the ball because she’s so good,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said of Holmes, who’s emerged as one of the best players in the country. “She’s going to require some doubles and at times triple teams. She’s really worked her way to become a great facilitator for us.”

How to watch Maryland vs Indiana College Basketball Sunday

Date: Sunday, March 3rd

Time: 3pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 2:30pm ET)

Location: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Wednesday, March 6th and runs through the championship game on Sunday, March 10th.

