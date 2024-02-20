 Skip navigation
NCAA Women's Basketball: Pac-12 Media Day
Pac-12 promotes Teresa Gould to replace George Kliavkoff as conference commissioner
Villanova v Georgetown
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 19: Villanova vs Butler, Wisconsin vs Maryland
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Whit Merrifield joins the Phillies

Top Clips

nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
nbc_bte_wilson_240219.jpg
No obvious bets for Wilson’s 2024 team

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

  
Published February 20, 2024 09:13 AM
Illinois v Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 17, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There is another exciting Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader streaming on Peacock tonight. It all starts with B1G College Countdown pregame coverage tonight at 6:30 PM ET before Iowa and Michigan take the court at 7:00. Then at 9:00 PM, it’s Maryland vs Wisconsin to cap off the night. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Terps vs Badgers game.

Tonight’s match up marks the first and only meeting of the season between the two programs.

RELATED: College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18 - Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers

Maryland:

Maryland was defeated 85-80 by Illinois on Saturday. It was their 4th loss in the last 5 games. The Terps, who have proved to have one of the best defenses in the nation, were never down by more than 7-points on Saturday, however, they just couldn’t capitalize on the crucial free throws needed to seal the win.

5th-year guard Jahmir Young finished with a team-high 28 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds. Young leads the Terps in points (21.2/gm), assists (4.0/gm), and steals (1.4/gm) this season.

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin is also coming off a loss on Saturday. The Badgers were defeated 88-86 in overtime by Iowa, in what was the team’s 5th loss in the last 6 games. Four of those losses have been against teams with a worse conference and overall record.

UConn is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

How to Watch Maryland vs Wisconsin College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament