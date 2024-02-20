How to watch Maryland vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

There is another exciting Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader streaming on Peacock tonight. It all starts with B1G College Countdown pregame coverage tonight at 6:30 PM ET before Iowa and Michigan take the court at 7:00. Then at 9:00 PM, it’s Maryland vs Wisconsin to cap off the night. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Terps vs Badgers game.

Tonight’s match up marks the first and only meeting of the season between the two programs.

Maryland:

Maryland was defeated 85-80 by Illinois on Saturday. It was their 4th loss in the last 5 games. The Terps, who have proved to have one of the best defenses in the nation, were never down by more than 7-points on Saturday, however, they just couldn’t capitalize on the crucial free throws needed to seal the win.

5th-year guard Jahmir Young finished with a team-high 28 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds. Young leads the Terps in points (21.2/gm), assists (4.0/gm), and steals (1.4/gm) this season.

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin is also coming off a loss on Saturday. The Badgers were defeated 88-86 in overtime by Iowa, in what was the team’s 5th loss in the last 6 games. Four of those losses have been against teams with a worse conference and overall record.

How to Watch Maryland vs Wisconsin College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

