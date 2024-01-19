 Skip navigation
How to Watch Men’s A10 Doubleheader on USA: URI vs Dayton, Duquesne vs St. Joe’s

  
Published January 19, 2024 08:58 AM
Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament - Davidson v La Salle

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a Spalding basketball during a quarterfinal game between the Davidson Wildcats and La Salle Explorers in the 2015 Men’s Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 13, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This Saturday, January 20, head to USA Network for an action-packed A10 men’s college basketball doubleheader. The excitement starts at 12:30 PM ET as the Rhode Island Rams take on the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena. The Rams are looking for redemption after a brutal 99-64 loss against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, when they allowed the Bonnies to score 29 points off of their 20 turnovers. The Flyers are undefeated at home this season (8-0) and look to pick up their 12th straight win on Saturday afternoon.

At 2:30 PM it’s the Duquesne Dukes vs the St. Joseph’s Hawks at Hagan Arena. The Dukes look to put an end to their 4-game losing streak on Saturday. The team is coming off a 63-61 loss to Richmond on Tuesday—a game where emotions spiraled after Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot was denied a timeout in the final 2 minutes of play.

The St. Joe’s Hawks are coming off an 82-62 win against La Salle on Monday—their first conference win of the season and a victory that put an end to their 3-game losing streak.

Live coverage on Saturday begins at 12:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how watch both of Saturday’s A10 match ups.

How to watch URI vs Dayton:

  • When: Saturday, January 20
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch: USA Network

How to watch Duquesne vs St. Joe’s:

  • When: Saturday, January 20
  • Where: Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch: USA Network

Betting College Basketball: Can Wisconsin and Other Name Brands Be Trusted in March?

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Mon., Nov. 67 p.m.Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)
Fri., Nov. 107 p.m.Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
Fri., Nov. 107:30 p.m.UTSA vs. Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 108 p.m.Alabama State vs. Iowa
Fri., Nov. 109 p.m.Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fri., Nov. 177 p.m.Morehead State vs. Penn State
Sat., Nov. 182 p.m.USC Upstate vs. Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 184 p.m.Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tues., Dec. 57 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 59 p.m.Indiana vs. Michigan
Sat., Dec. 164:30 p.m.Arizona vs. Purdue
Thurs., Dec. 217 p.m.LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Fri., Dec. 297 p.m.Maine vs. Minnesota
Fri., Dec. 298 p.m.Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Tues., Jan. 27 p.m.Purdue vs. Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 47 p.m.Penn State vs. Michigan State
Thurs., Jan. 49 p.m.Minnesota vs. Michigan
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament