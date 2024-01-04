How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

It’s a doubleheader of Big Ten men’s basketball on Peacock tonight, Thursday January 4th, kicking off at 7pm ET with the Penn State Nittany Lions visiting the Michigan State Spartans. After that, the Michigan Wolverines host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9pm ET. See below for everything you need to know for tonight’s game between Penn State and Michigan State, including start time, streaming info and key storylines.

Penn State has won three of its last four games and will be playing its first Big Ten matchup since an 83-80 win over Ohio State on December 9th. Meanwhile the 8-5 Spartans enter Thursday on a four-game winning streak, but still seeking their first win against a conference opponent (Michigan State is 0-2 in the Big Ten).

Penn State’s sophomore guard Kanye Clary is making a big impact this season - he’s tallied 20+ points in seven games this season, which trails only Purdue superstar Zach Edey for most such games by a Big Ten player (Edey has 9 such games). Alongside Edey is senior Ace Baldwin Jr, who leads the conference with 2.7 steals per game and is also averaging 13.6 points per game. He’s one of the big reasons Penn State has been so effective in generating turnovers: The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in both steals forced per game (9.3) and turnovers forced per game (16.9).

Despite a solid record overall and a four-game win streak entering tonight, the Spartans are winless in the Big Ten and eager to avoid an 0-3 start to conference play this season. A likely key to that effort will be senior guard Tyson Walker, who as of Thursday is third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging a team-leading 20.0 points per game (he sits behind Purdue’s Zach Edey and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr.).

“(He’s a) special guy you know,” Michigan head coach Tom Izzo said of Walker in December. “Reminds me of Gary Harris back in the day and plays both ends hard as hell and we even need him more than we did Gary offensively.”

While he’s still five games away and won’t hit it tonight, Izzo is closing in on a milestone: his 700th career win. He stands at 695 entering Thursday’s matchup. Only eight active head coaches have hit the 700-win mark in Division I men’s college basketball.



How to watch Penn State basketball vs Michigan State

Date: Today, Thursday, January 4th

Time: 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Location: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Minnesota vs Michigan at 9pm ET

