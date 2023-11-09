How to watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Big Ten men’s basketball on Peacock rolls on as Chucky Hepburn and Wisconsin (1-0) host Dalton Knecht and No. 9 Tennessee to wrap up a jam-packed quadrupleheader on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

This matchup at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc., will only be the sixth meeting between these two long standing basketball programs dating back to 1981. The Badgers have won the previous three meetings and four of the contests between these two have been decided by 10-plus points.

Both teams come into this game having won their season openers on Monday night in decisive fashion. Wisconsin, led by Hepburn’s 20 points, defeated Arkansas State by 29 points, while Knecht’s 17 points sparked the Vols to a 38-point blowout against in-state opponent Tennessee Tech.

However, don’t be surprised if this game goes down to the wire because Wisconsin played in 23 “close” games that were decided in the final five minutes last season.

“Hopefully, we‘re better not only from those experiences mentally and how to handle those situations, but physically have made a jump and are bigger, stronger, and hopefully not in those positions as long, as many times as what we were a year ago,” said Badgers head coach Greg Gard during Big Ten Media Day.

See below for how to watch info for Friday’s matchup, as well as the full schedule of men’s college basketball on Peacock in the 2023-24 season. For more information on the women’s college basketball slate, led by Iowa and Caitlin Clark, click here.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin College Basketball

Date: Friday, November 10th

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc.

Time: 9 pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

