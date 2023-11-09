 Skip navigation
How to watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published November 9, 2023 03:31 PM
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
November 7, 2023 04:28 PM
Greg Gard talks about how learning from last season can help Wisconsin take leaps forward this season and what the Big Ten schedule does to challenge teams.

Big Ten men’s basketball on Peacock rolls on as Chucky Hepburn and Wisconsin (1-0) host Dalton Knecht and No. 9 Tennessee to wrap up a jam-packed quadrupleheader on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

This matchup at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc., will only be the sixth meeting between these two long standing basketball programs dating back to 1981. The Badgers have won the previous three meetings and four of the contests between these two have been decided by 10-plus points.

Both teams come into this game having won their season openers on Monday night in decisive fashion. Wisconsin, led by Hepburn’s 20 points, defeated Arkansas State by 29 points, while Knecht’s 17 points sparked the Vols to a 38-point blowout against in-state opponent Tennessee Tech.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams’ 2023-24 season preview – in the players and coaches’ own words

However, don’t be surprised if this game goes down to the wire because Wisconsin played in 23 “close” games that were decided in the final five minutes last season.

“Hopefully, we‘re better not only from those experiences mentally and how to handle those situations, but physically have made a jump and are bigger, stronger, and hopefully not in those positions as long, as many times as what we were a year ago,” said Badgers head coach Greg Gard during Big Ten Media Day.

See below for how to watch info for Friday’s matchup, as well as the full schedule of men’s college basketball on Peacock in the 2023-24 season. For more information on the women’s college basketball slate, led by Iowa and Caitlin Clark, click here.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin College Basketball

  • Date: Friday, November 10th
  • Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc.
  • Time: 9 pm ET
  • Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: Top 10 games from Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball 2023-24 slate

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

MatchupDayDateTime (ET)
Princeton @ Rutgers Monday11/6/20237:00 PM
Texas A&M @ Ohio StateFriday11/10/20237:00 PM
UTSA @ MinnesotaFriday11/10/20237:30 PM
Alabama State @ IowaFriday11/10/20238:00 PM
Tennessee @ WisconsinFriday11/10/20239:00 PM
Morehead State @ Penn StateFriday11/17/20237:00 PM
USC Upstate @ MinnesotaSaturday11/18/20232:00 PM
Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls)Saturday11/18/20234:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Women’s College Basketball on Peacock

Peacock’s women’s Big Ten slate starts January 2nd, 2024 with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting Michigan State. The schedule includes 21 conference matchups available exclusively on Peacock, including two games from the first round of the conference tournament and eight Iowa games, the most of any team in the conference. For the full schedule, click here.

RELATED: How Clark remains fearless on and off the court

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.