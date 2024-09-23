 Skip navigation
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg scheduled to have his pacemaker replaced during medical procedure

  
Published September 23, 2024 03:44 PM
Fred Hoiberg

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg calls out during the second half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Petre Thomas/Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure to have his pacemaker replaced, the athletic department announced.

Hoiberg, 51, was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015. His heart condition was discovered during a life insurance physical and brought an end to his NBA playing career. This will be Hoiberg’s second pacemaker replacement.

Hoiberg is entering his sixth season at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament last season. They are 63-94 overall under Hoiberg.

Nebraska opens the regular season Nov. 4 at home against UT Rio Grande Valley.