 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Three
Scheffler easy favorite at The Players, but history not on his side

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_cbb_rutgersmaryland_postgameintv_240312.jpg
Maryland beats Rutgers behind defense
nbc_cbb_rutgersmarylandhl_240313__418535.jpg
MBB Highlights: Maryland waxes Rutgers to move on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohio State v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Three
Scheffler easy favorite at The Players, but history not on his side

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_cbb_rutgersmaryland_postgameintv_240312.jpg
Maryland beats Rutgers behind defense
nbc_cbb_rutgersmarylandhl_240313__418535.jpg
MBB Highlights: Maryland waxes Rutgers to move on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott scores 16, Maryland defeats Rutgers 65-51 to advance at Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 13, 2024 09:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Donta Scott scored 16 points and Maryland dominated the first 30 minutes of play in a 65-51 victory over Rutgers on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Maryland scored the first 11 points and later had a 10-0 run in a dominant first half. The Terps shot 44% in the half, made 8 of 10 free throws and had a 10-2 advantage in fastbreak points on the way to a 36-22 halftime lead.

Maryland was even hotter after halftime, scoring 26 points on 56% shooting through the first 12 minutes to build a 62-36 lead.

The Terrapins then went stone cold, scoring three points on 1-for-8 shooting with eight turnovers in the last 8 minutes. But they still shot 42% for the half and 43% for the game.

Rutgers finished the game on an 11-0 run in the final 3 minutes, with Gavin Griffiths scoring eight points.

Julian Reese scored 12 points and Jahmir Young and Jamie Kaiser Jr. each scored 11 for Maryland (16-16). Young also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Griffiths finished with 16 points and Aundre Hyatt had 13 off the bench for the Scarlet Knights (15-17).

With Maryland the No. 12 seed and Rutgers No. 13, the game was a matchup of teams that faltered down the stretch. Rutgers lost six of seven games to finish the regular season and Maryland had lost five of six and eight of 10.

Maryland advances to play fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday.