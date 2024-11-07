 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luis Gil
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards
Brendan Sullivan
Surging UCLA seeks first Big Ten home win hosting potent Iowa
Jeremiah Smith
No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brentfordpenguinsfeature_241030.JPG
Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer’s mission
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luis Gil
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards
Brendan Sullivan
Surging UCLA seeks first Big Ten home win hosting potent Iowa
Jeremiah Smith
No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brentfordpenguinsfeature_241030.JPG
Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer’s mission
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

South Carolina lifts suspension of Ashlyn Watkins after charges are dismissed

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:14 AM
Ashlyn Watkins

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) drives around Presbyterian Blue Hose center Bryanna Brady (34) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has lifted the suspension of forward Ashlyn Watkins after charges of assault and kidnapping were dismissed.

Watkins had been suspended from team activities since her arrest on Aug. 31, although she was permitted to take part in classes.

The university issued a short statement saying with the “dismissal of the legal charges, South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins has returned to team activities beginning with practice.” Court records showed Watkins’ charges were dismissed Nov. 1.

Watkins had not worked out with the team, was not among the group that went to White House in September to celebrate its national championship last season and was not with the top-ranked Gamecocks as they defeated Michigan 68-62 in Las Vegas to open the season.

Watkins is a 6-foot-3 junior who plays above her height. She led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season and posted the only two dunks in program history, one apiece as a freshman and a sophomore.

Watkins is expected to take over down low for 6-7 forward Kamilla Cardoso, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder last year who became a first-round WNBA draft pick of the Chicago Sky.

South Carolina takes on No. 9 N.C. State on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.