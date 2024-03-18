Women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Breaking down field of 68

The women’s NCAA Tournament bracket is set; now it’s time to make the picks that will definitely win your family or work pool this year.

Women’s March Madness bracket 2024

You can view and download a printable version of this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket here.

March Madness bracket takeaways

South Carolina gets No. 1 overall seed

The Gamecocks are a No. 1 seed for the fourth consecutive year coming off an undefeated regular season. No. 4 seed Indiana, with Mackenzie Holmes on the mend, and No. 9 Michigan State are also in the region.

Iowa pulls a 1-seed and a tough draw

The Hawkeyes have their sights set on the championship that just eluded them last season, but their region is a gauntlet. UCLA, which flirted with 1-seed status all season, is the 2-seed. LSU, which defeated Iowa in the championship game last year, is the 3-seed. There’s plenty of depth, from No. 4 Kansas State and No. 5 Colorado to the Hawkeyes’ second-round matchup against either West Virginia or Princeton. Returning to the Final Four won’t be easy.

It’s JuJu Watkins’ time

As Caitlin Clark enters her final NCAA Tournament, a new star is already making her statement. Watkins’ 810 points were the fourth-most ever by a freshman, and she was an easy choice for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led the Trojans to the Pac-12 Tournament title, securing their spot as a No. 1 seed. Watkins doesn’t have next — she’s a threat right now.

Texas beats out Stanford for No. 1 seed

The final No. 1 seed came down to Texas and Stanford, with the Longhorns getting the nod. What makes that intriguing is that Stanford is the No. 2 seed in the Longhorns’ bracket! The two teams wouldn’t meet until the Elite Eight when no one should need extra motivation, but it would give the Cardinal a little extra chip on their shoulders.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68

Odds of picking a perfect bracket in March Madness

With 67 total games to be played during the tournament, it’s basically impossible to pick all of them correctly.

According to NCAA.com, the odds of such a feat break down like so:

1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (if you just guess or flip a coin)

1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball)

So yeah, don’t expect to get every game correct. That doesn’t mean you can’t dream of that one in 9.2 quintillion outcome, though.