All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
Friday afternoon the 2024 John Mackey Award watch list was released. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
4️⃣ All-Americans have been named the @JohnMackeyAward Preseason Watch List. Award is presented annually to the most outstanding tight end in FBS college football.— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 9, 2024
- @therealjconyers (2020)
- @DelpOscar (2022)
- @ThomasFidone (2021)
- @MatavaoMoliki (2021) #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AsDZnWj4pY
Four former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.
· Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech)
· Oscar Delp (Georgia)
· Thomas Fidone (Nebraska)
· Moliki Matavao (UCLA)
