Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Decatur High School Linebacker Ethan Johnson

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome tour will visit Decatur High School in Decatur, Georgia, on November 15th to recognize Ethan Johnson as a 2025 Navy All-American. Decatur High School will honor Johnson before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s gymnasium during a pep rally.

Johnson will also be honored in front of the entire Decatur community at their football game later that evening prior to kickoff.

Johnson will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Ethan Johnson to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:

Decatur High School

310 N. McDonough St

Decatur, GA 30030

When:

November 15, 2024

Event Start Time:

2:50 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).