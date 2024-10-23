 Skip navigation
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 8: Brock Bowers chasing history
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 8: Brock Bowers chasing history
Sean Durzi
Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries
Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas out 6 weeks with a broken ankle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 8: Brock Bowers chasing history
Sean Durzi
Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries
Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas out 6 weeks with a broken ankle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Geneva High School Wide Receiver Talyn Taylor

  
Published October 23, 2024 06:16 PM
Talyn Taylor.png

Geneva High School will honor Taylor before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s Senior Night football game prior to kickoff.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Geneva High School in Geneva, Illinois, on October 25th to recognize Talyn Taylor as a 2025 Navy All-American. Geneva High School will honor Taylor before classmates, teammates, family, and friends at the high school’s Senior Night football game prior to kickoff.

Taylor is verbally committed to the University of Georgia. According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 63 overall player in the country.

Taylor will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:
Talyn Taylor to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:
Geneva High School/ Burgess Field

757-799 Gray St

Geneva, IL 60134

When: October 25, 2024

Event Start Time: 6:30 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).