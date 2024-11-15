Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9353.jpg
Devin Carter Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rud0zaghfr4cvvioxjt1
Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux flips from USC to Auburn
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9353.jpg
Devin Carter Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rud0zaghfr4cvvioxjt1
Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux flips from USC to Auburn
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Published November 15, 2024 12:18 AM
Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9373.jpg

Wide receiver Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia/ Douglas County High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

Wide receiver Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia/ Douglas County High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour. Gregory, a standout junior, is verbally committed to Texas A&M.

Gregory will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 Navy All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Gregory was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).