Top News

NBC SPORTS & MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ENTER A COLLABORATION WITH THE NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Published October 27, 2025 01:17 PM
NBC Sports and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) today announced a collaboration with the Navy All-American Bowl. Morgan Stanley GSE will serve as the Official Financial Literacy Partner of the Navy All-American Bowl.

Navy All-American Bowl

NBC Sports and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) today announced a collaboration with the Navy All-American Bowl. Morgan Stanley GSE will serve as the Official Financial Literacy Partner of the Navy All-American Bowl. As the Official Financial Literacy Partner, their staff will host curated financial education sessions, tailored for the exclusive group of football prospects and families partaking in the week’s program and activities.

“We are proud to support the Navy All-American Bowl as the Official Financial Literacy Partner. In collaboration with NBC Sports, we are helping to shine a light on the importance of financial education for these remarkably talented high school all-star athletes. Our goal is to empower them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed not just in their sports, but in every stage of life,” said Sandra L. Richards, Managing Director, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement Group at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment is a highly specialized wealth management division, dedicated to serving the unique and complex needs of athletes, entertainers, creators and top professionals in the sports and entertainment industry.

“We’re excited to partner with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment as the Official Financial Literacy Partner of the Navy All-American Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, NBC Sports, Vice President, Partnerships and GM of Owned Properties. “As the athletes begin the next phase of their careers, we want to ensure that they are set up for success in the future. Morgan Stanley’s presence will provide the athletes with lifelong lessons they may use as their careers continue to progress.”

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).