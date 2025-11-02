2025 College Football Rankings Week 11 Top 25: Vanderbilt, Miami go down! SMU in! Tennessee, Cincinnati OUT!

What a week is what in College Football! SMU earned the upset home win over Miami, while Tennessee drops its third game via Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt’s miracle run ended at the arm of Arch Manning and Texas. Four teams drop out of the rankings this week and we have some slight movement in the top 10 and teens! Enjoy!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 11 Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET at Purdue

Last Game: 38-14 win vs Penn State

Ohio State churned out another dominant effort this time against Penn State. The Buckeyes had everything go their way, including a ridiculous tipped touchdown catch from Jeremiah Smith as he and Julian Sayin continue their Heisman campaigns. Ohio State goes to Purdue next, then back at home for Rutgers and UCLA before going to the Big House to take on their bitter rivals, Michigan.

The Buckeyes have a beautiful schedule to win their next three, then comes the big question everyone will, can Ohio State finally beat Michigan? The Wolverines have won four straight meetings, but Michigan is starting a true freshman at quarterback in Bryce Underwood. Maybe that’s the key to an OSU victory in this series since the last time the Buckeyes won it was Justin Fields versus Shea Patterson at quarterback — obvious advantage OSU.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0)

Next Game: Saturday TBD at Penn State

Last Game: 55-10 win at Maryland

After a slow start, Indiana turned up the heat and burned Maryland to a crisp. Indiana threw a pick on the first drive and allowed a field goal, then proceeded to win 55-10. The Mendoza brothers each tossed a touchdown and the Hoosiers ran for four scores, while holding the Terps to 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.2 ypc).

Indiana goes to Penn State next, then host Wisconsin, and ends the regular season at Purdue. Those three are a combined 7-18, so Indiana is all but in the Big Ten Championship after missing out last season.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs LSU

Last Game: Bye Week

Alabama is coming off a much-needed bye week that follows up a seven-game winning streak. The Tide won four consecutive ranked games at one point before surviving South Carolina, 29-22. The Tide should have lost that game, but everything has gone right since losing to Florida State.

Of all the SEC teams, Alabama might have the best closing schedule to a regular season. The Tide have three-straight home games versus LSU, Oklahoma, and Eastern Illinois before a road game at Auburn. None of those teams will be ranked, so the Tide just have to avoid three trap games after a bye week to make the SEC Championship game. There hasn’t been any negative Kalen DeBoer chatter in quite some time, huh?

4. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at #19 Missouri

Last Game: Bye Week

Texas A&M is one of lone undefeated teams remaining (Ohio State, Indiana, BYU). Last season, A&M started the season 7-1 and finished the year 8-5. The Aggies will be looking to avoid repeating that post bye week.

The Aggies’ two toughest remaining games are both on the road. A&M goes to Missouri this weekend as they’ve had a bye week to prepare with a backup quarterback. The season closes at Texas, who looks like a different animal over the past two weeks. The home games are versus a sneaky South Carolina team, then FCS Samford sandwiched in between.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET at Mississippi State

Last Game: 24-20 win vs Florida

Back-to-back weeks Georgia has been in a chess match with its opponent and come out on top. The Bulldogs survived the Gators behind a 82-yard game-winning drive with a little over three minutes to go before a four-and-out stop.

Georgia will face two ranked opponents over the final four-game stretch to end the year, but that non-conference rivalry game against Georgia Tech to end the season looks a little less appetizing since the Yellow Jackets lost. However, Texas at George on Nov. 15 — that will be the game to watch.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET vs Navy

Last Game: 25-10 win at Boston College

Notre Dame continued doing Notre Dame things when they beat Boston College, 25-10, out of the bye week. The Irish put up 458 yards of offense to 269 and won the turnover battle 3-1. Heisman candidates CJ Carr was efficient (18/25, 299 yards, 2 TDs) and Jeremiyah Love broke off a 94-yard touchdown run to salt the game away (136 yards, 2 TDs).

Notre Dame is back at home against Navy this weekend and alternates home and road games to close the year. The Midshipmen are coming off a loss, so this is a good spot for the Irish, plus a road game at Pitt after mark the only remaining opponent with a winning record (Syracuse, Stanford).

7. BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET at Texas Tech

Last Game: Bye Week

BYU is coming off a bye week and gets a desperate Texas Tech squad after the Red Raiders lost at Kansas State. That was Texas Tech’s second loss on the year, so a third means they are out of the Big 12 race and College Football Playoff. For BYU, they might have to remain perfect, if not, have one loss over the next four games.

After the trip to Texas Tech, BYU alternates home and road games with TCU, at #17 Cincinnati, and UCF. The Cougars control their own destiny as the lone undefeated team in Big 12 play ahead of one-loss Cincinnati.

8. Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 1 PM ET vs The Citadel

Last Game: 30-14 win vs South Carolina

Ole Miss is coming off a 30-14 win over South Carolina in a game where the Rebels defense earned three turnovers and held the Gamecocks to 4-for-16 on third and fourth downs. The Rebels have two consecutive home games against The Citadel and Florida before going to Mississippi State. If Ole Miss beats Florida and Mississippi State, well, Lane Kiffin made the playoffs and it’s really on.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs #10 BYU

Last Game: 43-20 win at Kanas State

Texas Tech dominated Kansas State in the second-half to win by 23-points in a game they very well could have lost. However, the Red Raiders snapped their losing streak at Kansas State and sit in the drivers seat of the Big 12 with a home game against undefeated BYU next. It doesn’t get any better than that if you ask me.

10. Texas Longhorns (7-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 34-31 win vs #9 Vanderbilt

Is Texas back?! The Longhorns looked like a top 10 team against Vanderbilt jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead on the first play and 17-0 lead after the first quarter. It was Texas’ first home game in over a month and it showed. The Longhorns are 4-0 at home, 2-2 on the road (both OT wins), and 1-0 on a neutral field (beat #6 Oklahoma).

Texas does go back on the road, however, at Georgia, but they have a bye week to prepare for that potential top 10 showdown. Texas now has two ranked wins on the season and has a chance for another when they close the year at home against #3 Texas A&M.

SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry explain why SMU and Mississippi State are their top performers from Week 10 of college football.

11. Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday TBD at Iowa

Last Game: Bye Week

The circulation around Dante Moore‘s injury that kept him out of Oregon’s 21-7 win over Wisconsin was put to rest a few days ago as Dan Lanning said he’s fine. That’s great news for a Ducks’ squad that needs to be perfect and receive some help to make the Big Ten Championship.

The Ducks go to Iowa next before back to the West for back-to-back home games against Minnesota and #23 USC. to End the regular season, Oregon goes to Washington in what could be a classic if the Huskies pull the upset.

12. Virgina Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0)

Next Game: Saturday 7 PM ET vs Wake Forest

Last Game: 31-21 win at California

Staying alive! Staying alive! That’s the song I hear when I think about Virginia. How are they doing this? I am still not sure. The Hoos have rattled off seven straight wins since losing to NC State (35-31) and the last five games have all come by 10 or fewer points.

Virginia is creeping that line of a loss and with three games left, they have a target on their back. Virginia hosts Wake Forest next, then goes to Duke before wrapping up the regular season at home versus Virginia Tech. That Duke game will be tricky.

13. Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 7 PM ET vs California

Last Game: 28-16 win at Virginia Tech

Louisville overcame a 16-7 halftime deficit and shutout Virginia in the second half to stay in the race for the ACC. The Cardinals’ ground game was dominant with 235 yards on 34 carries (6.9 ypc) for three touchdowns and the pass defense was just as impressive with 76 yards allowed on 11 completions (3.4).

The Cardinals have back-to-back home games against California and Clemson. Louisville beat Clemson last season and has never met Cal. Louisville then goes to SMU, who they lost to last year in the first meeting as conference members before going to rival Kentucky (won by 27 last year). The Cardinals sit one game back of the ACC lead tied with Virginia (UVA has tiebreaker), so Louisville controls its own destiny.

14. Utah Utes (7-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 45-14 win vs #17 Cincinnati

Utah didn’t play until most people on the East Coast were in bed, so you probably didn’t see the slacking the Utes gave the Bearcats. Utah has now won by 76 combined points in the last two games and held their opponents to 21 total, so everything seems to be back on track. However, a loss to BYU and Texas Tech, the two top teams I the Big 12, likely hinders Utah from making the Big 12 Championship Game.

15. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 33-27 win at #14 Tennessee

One of the most impressive wins of the weekend was Oklahoma going to Tennessee and handing the Vols their third loss of the season. The Sooners basically ended the Vols’ playoff hopes and now, Oklahoma has a bye week to game plan how to keep their playoff hopes alive. One more loss and Oklahoma is likely out, which is tough considering Alabama, Missouri, and LSU are still on the schedule.

16. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday 4 PM ET vs Auburn

Last Game: 34-31 loss at #20 Texas

The dream run is over for Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt. The Commodores did score 21 unanswered points and nearly came up with the onside kick for a chance to tie or win the game. With two losses, Vanderbilt would need a lot of help to make the SEC Championship.

Outside of that, their College Football Playoff odds took a hit, but they’re still alive one of the final spots. When you think of Vanderbilt, Texas, Tennessee, the runner-up in the ACC, and Big 12 — Vanderbilt will have to make a convincing case over the final month.

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 48-36 loss at NC State

There isn’t a worse time to enter your final bye week then off your first loss of the season, especially when you were 8-0 and leading the conference. Georgia Tech is now in a pickle and has some extra time to self reflect and make a second set of goals for the final three-game stretch.

Georgia Tech goes to Boston College out of the bye week for a potential blowout win, then hosts Pitt (7-2) before a neutral field rivalry contest with #5 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets can still make the ACC Conference Championship and the playoffs, but winning out is likely required for the latter.

18. SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET at Boston College

Last Game: 26-20 OT win vs #10 Miami

SMU got its season-defining win when they beat Miami over the weekend. The Mustangs took advantage of the Hurricanes’ aerophobia this season and won in OT 26-20 on an interception that set up the game-winning touchdown.

All of a sudden, SMU could make a run at the ACC Championship. With some help, the Mustangs could be the second seed. SMUY goes to Boston College, hosts #16 Louisville, and ends the year at California. That home game versus Louisville could mean everything.

19. Miami Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs Syracuse

Last Game: 26-20 OT loss at SMU

Miami was in a dogfight with SMU that didn’t end well. Miami’s first road trip out of the state resulted in a 26-20 OT loss in a game where a lead never felt safe. Miami held SMU to 25 rushing yards and 0.9 yards per carry, but couldn’t slow Kevin Jennings down (365 passing yards, 2 total TDs).

Miami has back-to-back home games versus Syracuse and NC State before finishing the season on the road at Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Hurricanes’ final four opponents have a combined 11-16 record outside of Pitt (7-2).

20. Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Saturday TBD at Wisconsin

Last Game: Bye Week

Washington is coming off a bye week and gets a great matchup at Wisconsin. The Badgers scored seven total points over the last three games, so that should be a gimme after the bye week.

The only losses on the year are to Ohio State and on the road at Michigan. Given how Michigan almost lost to Purdue, the loss to the Wolverines doesn’t look as good, but that was a road game and turnover changed the entire game. I will stand on Washington being higher ranked than Michigan.

21. USC Trojans (6-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Friday 9 PM ET vs Northwestern

Last Game: 21-17 win at Nebraska

USC went into corn country and got a tough win in a hostile atmosphere. The Trojans tailed early, but were able to take the lead with 10:06 to go in the fourth and held firm. After three road games in the past four contests, USC will have back-to-back home games and three of the next four at home versus Northwestern, Iowa, Oregon (away) and UCLA.

22. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 35-13 win vs Rutgers

The Illini enter the bye week off a dominant home showing against Rutgers. Illinois lost back-to-back games against Ohio State and Washington before that, so they more than needed a good win going into the bye week.

While Illinois’ college football playoff hopes are pretty shot, a 3-0 finish is likely. Illinois hosts Maryland, goes to Wisconsin, and finishes the regular season at home against Northwestern. A 9-3 regular season wouldn’t be the worst in the world, but the Illini certainly thought 10-plus wins were in the cards.

23. Memphis Tigers (8-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Friday 9 PM ET vs Tulane

Last Game: 38-14 win at Rice

Memphis followed up its comeback win over South Florida with a smooth victory at Rice on Friday night. Memphis is back at it on Friday versus Tulane before going to East Carolina the following week.

Even if Memphis wins both games and beats Navy at home to reach 11-1 on the year — I have my doubts this team would be a good addition to the college football playoff pool. At 12-0, sure you have to put them in, but at 11-1, Memphis would be a straight fade and first round exit to me in the playoff.

24. Michigan Wolverines (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 21-16 win vs Purdue

Michigan almost lost to Purdue and that certainly drops them a few spots and almost out of my top 25 completely. That was one of the weirder performances I’ve seen from a Michigan team in a night game. If it wasn’t for Jordan Marshall going ham with 185 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, then Michigan could have lost.

25. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 24-19 win at Iowa State

Arizona State earned a much-needed bounce back win basically at the buzzer against Iowa State following the home loss to Houston. Despite turning the ball over three times, Arizona State was able to hold Iowa State to 2-of-14 on third downs, which was the difference.

The Sun Devils have alternated wins and losses over the last five games but has an ideal stretch to end the season. West Virginia (3-6), Colorado (3-6), and Arizona (5-3) are all teams teetering for bowl eligibility.

Honorable Mentions

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday TBD vs #6 Oregon

Last Game: Bye Week

Iowa comes out of the bye week with a home date against the Oregon Ducks. A win here obviously puts them in the top 25, but also sparks the debate whether Iowa can make the playoff! The only losses on the year are to Indiana and Iowa State, but Minnesota or Penn State would be their best wins — which isn’t saying much, so Iowa needs this resume-building victory.

Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs #3 Texas A&M

Last Game: Bye Week

Beau Pribula is expected to miss the remainder of the season for Missouri — a significant blow for the Tigers. Missouri suffered its second loss of the season to Vanderbilt and will host undefeated Texas A&M out of the bye week. At least the Tigers have a week of preparation with the backup quarterback and the factor of surprise against A&M.

Pitt Panthers (7-2, 5-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 35-20 win at Stanford

Pitt has now won five straight games and are hot entering the bye week! Hopefully they stay hot outside of it because a home game versus top-10 ranked Notre Dame awaits. If Pitt wins that game, all of a sudden can they make the college football playoff? Well, Georgia Tech and Miami are after, so Pitt undoubtedly has the toughest remaining schedule in the country, but one that could net them a playoff appearance if they go 3-0. That would be bananas!

North Texas Mean Green (8-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 31-17 win vs Navy

North Texas is becoming a little more of a household name after the Mean Green were my favorite team to bet on three years ago. The team has been climbing the ranks and recruiting better plays every year. Seven of their eight wins have come by eight or more points this year. After the bye week, North Texas goes on a back-to-back road trip at UAB and Rice, two of their three-worst teams in the American.

Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET at UConn

Last Game: 46-45 win at Clemson

Duke earned an epic win over Clemson, 46-45, capping off an 11-play 94-yard drive with not only a touchdown, but a two-point conversion to go for the win at Death Valley! Manny Diaz is a sicko and I love it! Duke is 4-1 in the last five games after starting 1-2 with losses to Illinois and Tulane.

Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10? Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss Julian Sayin’s near-perfect performance against Penn State and why the sophomore might be the leader in the Heisman Trophy race after Week 10.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 11:

Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 3-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 33-27 win at #14 Tennessee

Oklahoma went into Knoxville and knocked the Tennessee Vols right off track in a night game. That’s a big win for the Sooners and I took them out of my top 25 following the loss to Ole Miss, but am right back on the train. The Sooners end the year at Alabama out of the bye week, then back-to-back home games against Missouri and LSU.

SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET at Boston College

Last Game: 26-20 OT win vs #10 Miami

Miami’s first road game out of the state of Florida and bang! SMU gets a come from behind win in OT. The Mustangs were trampled 38-10 to Penn State in the college football playoff last year, so whether or not that leftover taste is still in people’s mouths or not is yet to be discovered, but give it time.

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 24-19 win at Iowa State

Having a three-loss team ranked over Tennessee or a few others might catch some heat, but there is potential for the Sun Devils down the stretch in the Big 12 rather than the SEC.

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 35-13 win vs Rutgers

While Illinois’ three losses to Ohio State, Indiana, and Washington aren’t ideal, they have beat Duke and USC, who have been fringe top 25 teams to me all year. Unfortunately, the Illini have only trap spots remaining with Maryland, Wisconsin, and Northwestern remaining to reach nine wins. No chance to build their resume anymore except with blowouts over bad teams.

Out of the Top 25 Following Week 10:

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2, 5-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 45-14 loss at #24 Utah

Cincinnati’s loss to Utah wasn’t the end of the world, but it did end all the momentum they had entering the bye week. The Bearcats were winners of seven straight games, but when you look back on the wins now, they are not that impressive considering how those teams have turned out.

Navy Midshipmen (7-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 7:30 PM ET at #12 Notre Dame

Last Game: 31-17 loss at North Texas

Navy lost its first game of the season, so naturally they get bumped out my top 25. The Midshipmen still have to play a gauntlet of a remaining schedule: Notre Dame, South Florida, Memphis and Army. I hate that for them.

Tennessee Volunteers (6-3, 3-3)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 33-27 loss vs Oklahoma

I had hopes that Tennessee would beat Oklahoma in a home night game with blacked out jerseys, but I was wrong. Now with three conference losses, all against raked opponents, Tennessee is out of the playoff picture and SEC race. The missed field goal prior to OT in the loss versus Georgia really shaped Tennessee’s season and playoff picture when you look back on it.

Houston Cougars (7-2, 4-2)

Next Game: Friday 8 PM ET at UCF

Last Game: 45-35 loss vs West Virginia

I mentioned last week that Houston was one of my least favorite adds to my top 25 and one game later, they are bumped. With a 45-35 home loss to West Virginia and 246 yards given up on the ground — it was a fun appearance, Houston.

Biggest Winner from Week 10:

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1)

Next Game: Saturday 12 PM ET vs #10 BYU

Last Game: 43-20 win at Kanas State

Texas Tech snapped its losing streak versus Kansas State that stretched back to 2015 when Patrick Mahomes was the quarterback, but they also avoided two losses on the season, keeping the Red Raiders in the hunt.

What that win also earned Texas Tech was a likely College Gameday selection when they host undefeated BYU this weekend. That game will be a noon kickoff ET and have all the chips of the Big 12 riding on it.

Texas Tech hosts UCF (4-4) the following week and goes to West Virginia (3-6) to end the season. If Texas Tech beats BYU, then they are all but in the Big 12 Championship game.

Biggest Loser from Week 10:

Miami Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday 3:30 PM ET vs Syracuse

Last Game: 26-20 OT loss at SMU

I don’t care what anyone says, but that loss to SMU put Miami squarely out of the college football playoff. The Hurricanes dropped a Friday night primetime game at home to Louisville, which could have been forgiven despite the four interceptions from Carson Beck, but losing your first true road game outside of Florida in November isn’t how you get things done.

Miami had its chances to put the game away at SMU, but penalties kept biting this team in the behind. The Hurricanes had 12 penalties accepted for 96 yards on them with two turnovers. The Mustangs had four penalties for 40 yards and one turnover.

The Hurricanes could go 4-0 down the stretch with wins over Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech, and Pitt — I still wouldn’t want them in the playoff. I am hoping for chaos down the stretch and think Miami could lose another game despite two of four remaining opponents having losing records.

